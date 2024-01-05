Scarlett Johansson has spoken about being hypersexualized very early in her career. She has been a part of some controversial projects like Ghost In The Shell, Lost In Translation, and Under The Skin, amongst others. But it is to be noted that she’s worked extremely hard to achieve that figure of our dreams. Did you know? She fasted for as long as 16 hours to prep for her role as Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame! Scroll below for her workout and diet regime!

Avengers: Endgame marked the end of ScarJo’s journey as Black Widow. The film was an emotional ride as our other favorite superheroes – Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) bid their final goodbyes. It may have been Johansson’s last outing, but she made sure to give it her all with intense workout routines and a very clean diet.

Scarlett Johansson prepped like an “athlete” for Avengers: Endgame

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Scarlett Johansson’s personal trainer shared details of her prep for Black Widow. Eric Johnson mentioned that they treated the process “like an athlete preparing for competition.” They worked on her performance rather than worrying about her physique.

ScarJo’s workout regime for Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson was involved in “integrated foundational strength training.” She did yoga, gymnastics, Olympic weight lifting, and plyometrics. Her workout routine included military poses, deadlifts, pull-ups, pistols, kettlebell swings, medicine ball throwing, and bear crawling.

Scarlett Johansson’s diet for Black Widow

Along with intense training, ScarJo was also eating clean. She was fasting for a 12-hour window that was pushed upto 14-15 hours depending on the filming schedule.

As for meals, Scarlett Johansson swore by “vegan food” for that hourglass figure as Black Widow. She ate smaller meals but several serves a day, including oatmeal, fresh fruits, veggies, and salad.

The most crucial factor is discipline, and we all know how hard-working Scarlett Johansson is!

Black Widow solo film

After Avengers: Endgame, Scarlett was seen in the solo Black Widow film. It was a prequel to Natasha Romanoff‘s journey before she became an Avenger.

Black Widow (2021) earned a whopping $379 million at the worldwide box office and revived theatres during the Covid era.

Scarlett Johansson’s upcoming projects

On the professional front, Johansson was last seen in Asteroid City. The 2023 comedy-drama premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2023. It was made on a budget of $25 million and reportedly earned $54 million worldwide.

In 2023, Scarlett Johansson was also seen in North Star, a British drama that premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2023. The film also stars Scott Thomas, Freida Pinto, Sienna Miller, and Emily Beecham.

She also has Project Artemis and Transformers One in the pipeline.

