Keira Knightley rose to immense fame with her Pirates Of The Caribbean role. Unfortunately, she was only 17 and found it challenging to cope with the limelight. The actress once spoke about how she felt caged to be seen as an object of desire at such a young age. Scroll below for a blast from the past.

Pirates Of The Caribbean is a $4.5 billion film series. The films were led by Johnny Depp, who played the iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow. Keira was seen in three of the five installments – The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Dead Man’s Chest (2006) and At World’s End (2007).

Keira Knightley was a tomboy, as opposed to her Pirates Of The Caribbean role

Playing Elizabeth Swann in the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise made Keira Knightley feel caged. She told Harper’s Bazaar UK, “Elizabeth Swann was the object of everybody’s lust. Not that she doesn’t have a lot of fight in her. But it was interesting coming from being really tomboyish to getting projected as quite the opposite.”

Keira Knightley felt very stuck due to her role as Elizabeth Swann

Keira Knightley took up varied roles to get rid of that image. She added, “I felt very constrained. I felt very stuck. So the roles afterward were about trying to break out of that… I didn’t have a sense of how to articulate it. It very much felt like I was caged in a thing I didn’t understand.”

Knightley went on to be a part of films in Pride And Prejudice and Atonement with the intention of breaking free of her Pirates Of The Caribbean role. She was only 20 when she won the Oscar nomination for the Joe Wright directorial.

Pirates Of The Caribbean fame got to Keira Knightley

Earlier, Keira Knightley had spoken about how she felt “horrific” because of achieving immense fame and facing public scrutiny at the young age of 17. While most would dream of the level of recognition she enjoyed because of Pirates Of The Caribbean, she rather found the experience traumatic.

Many wouldn’t know, but Johnny Depp’s co-star also had to undergo years of therapy to fox herself.

About Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley has come a long way in her career. She’s been a part of some renowned films like The Duchess (2008), Begin Again (2013), The Imitation Game (2014), and The Aftermath (2019), amongst others. She was last seen in Boston Strangler (2023) which was released by Hulu in the United States and opened to mixed reviews.

It is to be noted that Keira still believes in keeping her life private. She’s amongst the rare celebrities who do not have a social media account. The actress has been married to musician James Righton since 2013. They’re blessed with two daughters.

