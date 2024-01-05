MCU series Echo is all set to premiere, and ahead of that, Marvel’s producer Brad Winderbaum revealed that Netflix’s Daredevil, portrayed by Charlie Cox, is a part of the studios’ Sacred Timeline. The Studios released Cox’s fight with Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez a few days back. It was not much appreciated by the fans, in a similar way Charlie once expressed his dislike for Ben Affleck’s Daredevil film and his costume. Scroll below for more.

Ben’s film on the popular Marvel character came out in 2003 and was directed by Mark Steven Johnson. It had Jennifer Garner as Elektra as well. The movie was received very poorly by the fans and critics; even the Batman actor didn’t like the film himself. On the other hand, Cox started playing Matt Murdock in 2015, and the Netflix series ran for three seasons.

Charlie Cox will not only reprise his role in Alaqua Cox’s MCU series Echo but is all set for his own series, Daredevil: Born Again. Cox once expressed his feelings on Ben Affleck’s Daredevil movie at the Middle East Film & Comic Con 2022 via Variety. It was held in Abu Dhabi. Cox revealed that he watched Ben’s film only once, and that too after he got the role of Matt Murdock. The actor acknowledged Affleck’s version of the Marvel character and said he was good at it.

However, Charlie Cox clarified that he liked Ben Affleck’s portrayal of Daredevil but didn’t like the film. Cox said, “I like his Matt Murdock. I don’t love the movie. I feel like the movie tried to do too much, and it was a little tonally confused. They had everyone in that movie — they had Kingpin, they had Bullseye, they had Elektra, they had Karen Page, they had Foggy. It was saturated, and it’s two hours. So that was part of that problem. And the suit sucks!”

Ben Affleck’s Daredevil has a 35% Audience Score and 43% on Tomatometer. The film earned around $179.1 million at the worldwide box office. According to a Far Out report, Affleck revealed that he regretted doing the movie, and as per that, that is the only movie he hated doing.

The fans would get to see Charlie Cox as Daredevil in Disney+’s Echo, and it has been made official that he is part of MCU canon. Brad Winderbaum told Screen Rant, “I think that I personally, Brad Winderbaum, would be confident in saying [Daredevil] is part of the Sacred Timeline.” The series is set to premiere on January 9th, 2024.

On the other hand, Cox’s Daredevil: Born Again is expected to come out in 2024 only.

