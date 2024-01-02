Marvel’s Echo, starring Alaqua Cox, is all set to premiere on Disney+ in a few days. Before that, the studio released the full clip featuring Cox’s character, Maya Lopez, engaged in a fight with Charlie Cox’s vigilante alter ego, Daredevil. The netizens have expressed their opinions on the fight and are not impressed by it.

Alaqua-led series is going to be the first project under Marvel Spotlight. They took the name from an anthology comic book series in 1971. The series is bringing back Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin after he reprised his role in the show Hawkeye in 2021. He and Charlie worked in their respective roles in the Netflix series Daredevil, and fans consider it an underrated series that needs more love.

Marvel released the first clip of Echo and Daredevil’s fight from the upcoming MCU series. Alaqua Cox and Charlie Cox‘s characters showcase fantastic hand-to-hand combat, and then she switches to a gun and opens fire at the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. Daredevil owns the fight and beats Echo black and blue, but the netizens are not very impressed by the sequence.

The scene from Echo debuted on Sky Sports and has gone viral on X. Discussing Film shared the clip on their X handle, and people have been pouring their reactions in the comment section.

A user wrote, “It looks so bad.”

Another wrote, “This looks more like a dance than a fight.”

A third one said, “This looks awful are you kidding me? Cobra Kai vibes.”

A fourth user wrote, “This looks awful, especially compared to the speed, visceral reality and brutality of the Netflix fights.”

One of them quipped, “This sh*t is trash; omg marvel is cooked.”

Followed by one saying, “They clearly aren’t even hitting each other; this looks awful.”

And, “This looks soooo bad. You can tell it’s choreographed because you can see where they never actually land the hits. It’s so slow-paced, too. No wonder they tried to shadow release this.”

Check out the video clip from Echo here:

The Daredevil/Echo fight sequence was shown on TV earlier today. pic.twitter.com/0cJxAJzq9h — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 2, 2024

Alaqua Cox-led Echo is all set to premiere on Disney+ on 9th January. It is said to have five episodes, and Marvel Studios will release them together.

