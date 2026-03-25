Daredevil: Born Again has begun its second season, continuing the plotline of Wilson Fisk’s ascension to mayor of New York, his anti-vigilante crusade, and the repercussions it has on Matt Murdock, also known as the vigilante superhero Daredevil. At the end of season 1, Fisk had completely reverted to his villainous ways and declared martial law, allowing his Anti-Vigilante Task Force to terrorize the populace on his behalf.

The season 2 premiere delves into the repercussions Fisk has faced because of his decision, as well as Matt Murdock’s fight to take the city back.

The Episode Focuses On A Weapons Shipment

The episode begins with Daredevil launching an attack on a weapons shipment that Fisk is trafficking through New York, prompting the captain and first mate to decide to capsize the vessel and flee. However, the attempt to sink the ship is unsuccessful, and it ends up half-submerged, blocking the waterway and causing a major headache for Fisk.

It’s soon revealed that Fisk was actually trafficking the weapons shipment on behalf of Mr. Charles (Matthew Lillard), a CIA agent who has him firmly under his thumb. Fisk needs the CIA’s help to keep the attorney general and the governor of New York off his back, and he and his wife, Vanessa, are visibly displeased at having to do his bidding.

Fisk sets up a manhunt for the absconding captain and first mate, knowing full well that Matt Murdock will try to get to them. This is exactly what Murdock attempts by getting in touch with his private investigator friend, Cherry, and asking him to look into the matter. Eventually, the captain of the ship is captured while hiding out at a restaurant and subsequently murdered by Fisk’s agent, Buck. However, near the end of the episode, the first mate finds the restaurant too.

Meanwhile, Heather Gleen continues her downward spiral by becoming Fisk’s lackey and interrogating Jack Duquesne, showing a chilling willingness to falsify evidence and subvert due process in order to rig the trial in the prosecution’s favor. BB Ulrich also continues her work as a double agent by seemingly turning her BB Report show into a pro-Fisk propaganda piece, although she sneaks in hidden messages of rebellion in her videos, and is in contact with Karen Page.

Season 2 Episode 1 Ends With A Life On The Line

The season 2 premiere ends with Cherry’s house getting raided by Fisk’s Anti-Vigilante Task Force, who’ve caught on to what he’s up to. Cherry’s shown to be in a fragile physical state, as the torture he’s subjected to quickly spikes his heart rate.

Matt shows up as Daredevil to save Cherry, but he gets distracted by Cherry’s failing heart, and the task force agents manage to overwhelm him. As the agents unmask him and prepare to execute him, however, they’re taken out by an unseen assailant.

Matt’s rescuer does leave a message behind, however, revealing himself to be none other than Foggy Nelson’s killer, Bullseye. Bullseye’s return raises the stakes for both Matt and Fisk. With a personal vendetta and unpredictable moves, he could disrupt everything moving forward.

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