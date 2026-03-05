Daredevil is gearing up for another intense chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the strong response to the first season, Daredevil: Born Again is already building excitement with major casting updates for Season 2. The upcoming installment promises bigger conflicts in Hell’s Kitchen and the return of some familiar Marvel faces.

The biggest surprise so far is the return of Jessica Jones, played by Krysten Ritter, which reconnects the Disney+ series with Marvel’s earlier Netflix universe. Along with several new actors joining the story, a few key characters from Season 1 are also set to return. Here’s a look at every new and returning actor confirmed for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, which will premiere on March 24, 2026.

Daredevil: Born Again Returning Cast

Krysten Ritter

Krysten Ritter is set to reprise her role as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. The first trailer for the highly anticipated entry gave us a look at her character in conversation with Cox’s Daredevil. The actor is the second superhero side character in Disney+’s show, from Netflix’s Marvel world, after Jon Bernthal’s Punisher.

Charlie Cox

Cox’s Matt Murdock may have been a once bitten, twice shy character in the first season, but not anymore. He is back to avenge. Matt Murdock will save New York from the grip of Fisk, donning Daredevil’s mask and gathering his own street-level heroes.

Wilson Bethel

Wilson Bethel had the best start in Season 1. After being let loose on the streets once again, Bethel’s Bullseye is set to have the best character arc from the canon of the MCU. A new set photo reveals Daredevil and Bullseye, the two arch enemies, might be working together.

📸 | New HQ look at Charlie Cox & Wilson Bethel on the set of #DaredevilBornAgain season 2. (via: getty images) pic.twitter.com/0DE4qKp02Y — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) April 11, 2025

Camila Rodriguez

Camila Rodriguez as Angela Del Toro was first seen in season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again. Much to everyone’s surprise, her character will take a central position in the upcoming season. As seen in set photos, she might be the new White Tiger.

Angela in a homemade White Tiger suit from filming outside city hall#DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 pic.twitter.com/ILYGDwItLG — Raykx (@RayKcx) June 1, 2025

Vincent D’Onofrio

How can our list end without including Kingpin, the reason behind Matt Murdock’s suffering? Vincent D’Onofrio will reprise his role of Fisk, aka Kingpin, in the upcoming season of Daredevil: Born Again. This season might reveal Fisk’s character as more besotted with his power and his hunt for vigilantes.

Besides the above-mentioned returning actors, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will star Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page and Elden Henson as the much-beloved Foggy, along with Michael Gandolfini, Ayelet Zurer, and more stars from the first entry in Daredevil: Born Again.

Unfortunately, Bernthal’s Frank Castle won’t be seen in the show this season. But be ready to catch him in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 New Cast

Matthew Lillard

Matthew Lillard is making waves in the industry. After making a grand return to the Scream series, the actor will be seen portraying the character of Mr. Charles in Daredevil: Born Again. He will be a CIA person who might be one of the antagonists in the upcoming season.

Lili Taylor

Wilson Fisk is assembling the best names to get rid of vigilantes in New York. However, for him, the stakes will be high as Lili Taylor steps into the game. According to Deadline, she has been cast in a recurring role and may play Fisk’s political opponent. Taylor is best known for 2013’s The Conjuring, The Maze Runner, and Public Enemies.

Annie Parisse

As seen in the series’ set photos, Annie Parisse is being escorted by Fisk’s AVTF. While her role has not been revealed, we can hope for her to suffer from Fisk’s wrath. The actress in question has previously appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man, Definitely, Maybe, and other movies.

Annie Parisse has joined the cast of ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 2. Premiering in 2026. pic.twitter.com/2OmqirDIIy — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) March 20, 2025

Sydney Parra

Sydney Parra, who captured hearts in the Boleyn Tour of Six the Musical and Hadestown, will feature in Daredevil: Born Again. However, details on her role have been kept under wraps, but we can hope it will be more of a central role.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Teaser Trailer

