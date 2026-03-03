After a long wait, Invincible is here to have its fans stunned with another banger season. The fourth season of Prime Video’s superhero series will be released on March 18, 2026. With a lot of excitement and anticipation to see Steven Yeun’s Mark Grayson, aka Invincible, heading for another adventure, the upcoming and highly anticipated entry of Invincible will also introduce new characters.

While fans are eager to see Steven Yeun’s Mark navigate fresh threats, Season 4’s biggest highlight might be its character lineup. From Danai Gurira stepping in as the formidable Universa to the long-awaited arrival of Grand Regent Thragg, the new season is packed with cosmic-level power players who could permanently reshape the series.

Here’s your complete character guide to Invincible Season 4.

1. Universa

Universa will be an antagonist of the fourth season of Prime Video’s animated action series. As seen in Invincible, Universa happens to be an extraterrestrial entity visiting Earth. While she may seem harmful enough for the planet, her intentions are somewhat emotional. Universa is on a hunt for vast energy, which she could acquire to save her dying planet. In the Invincible Season 4 trailer, Universa is shown to absorb a lot of power. However, this movie attracts Invincible and Atom Eve to her, leading to a conflict.

The character is portrayed by Danai Gurira, another actor from The Walking Dead universe.

2. Thragg

Grand Regent Thragg will act as one of the prime antagonists in the upcoming season of Invincible. Interestingly, the character in question is way more powerful than Omni-Man. Per Nolan Grayson, Thragg was bred to be more powerful. A Quora post also suggests that Thragg is best at combat skills while also being the leader of the Viltrum Empire. The superpowered entity became a leader during the Civil War on his planet.

Lee Pace will take over the voice of Thragg. In case you don’t know, Pace is best known for his roles in The Running Man (2025), the first entry of Guardians of the Galaxy, and other highly acclaimed outings.

3. Dinosaurus/David Anders

After the destruction that will be spread by Grant Regent Thragg and Universa, be ready to witness the cruel intentions of David Anders, aka the Dinosaurus. He is just a mixture of Lizard from Spider-Man and the Hulk. Dinosaurus is insane enough to think that for humanity to thrive, humans should be killed first. David is a character who can transform into a red dinosaur and will be one of the several prime antagonists of season 4.

However, it is believed that Dinosaurus will have a minor role. What’s interesting is that Dinosaurus will be a character with split personality disorder that only boosts his rage. The character in question will be voiced by Matthew Rhys. Rhys has some impressive titles under his belt, including The Americans, Burnt, The Edge of Love, and more.

4. Space Racer

The Invincible series has made many references to Space Racer in the previous season. However, get ready to see Space Racer in his true form in Season 4. Per a book from Nolan Grayson’s collection, The Man With the Invincible Gun, Space Racer wields a gun that has the capability to destroy planets. The gun in question is called Space Racer’s Infinity Ray, which is bonded to the character. He can summon the gun back to him just like Thor can call Mjölnir.

We can hope that Space Racer will not be someone opposing Mark Grayson’s actions but will become an ally of the superheroes. The season 4 trailer introduces Space Racer when Peter Cullen’s Thaedus mentions welcoming new allies.

5. Tech Jacket

Tech Jacket is one of the old characters, but will seemingly play a major role in the next season. He was introduced in Season 3 of Invincible and fought Mustache Invincible. The Tech Jacket was a huge part of the Invincible War taking place in outer space.

In the trailer of Invincible Season 4, the character made several appearances, going headfirst against overpowered villains and blowing up a ship in outer space. If the upcoming season focuses on the Viltrumite invasion, Tech Jacket might be one of the main characters of the season.

6. Volcanikka

The character’s name suggests a lot. Volcanikka is a female character who can control magma. Interestingly, she will also be the one to control Magmamites, the element that has been under the possession of Chris Diamantopoulos’ Doc Seismic. Volcanikka first made her appearance in Invincible #107.

If the storyline of Invincible Season 4 is set to follow the comics, Volcanikka will capture Doc Seismic, turning him into an entity just like her. Talking about her appearance in the trailer, it was a very short glimpse. However, we can hope for Volcanikka to have a huge role in the season.

7. Cecil

Coming to the returning characters, Walton Goggins is set to entertain the audience as Cecil. In Season 3, the viewers saw Cecil Stedman as one of the prime antagonists with cruel intentions against Mark Grayson. He projected his questionable, cold, and calculated schemes to protect the Earth at all costs. While he didn’t trust what Mark had to offer to the team, Cecil Steadman turned to a former villain, D.A. Sinclair, to act against Mark Grayson, aka Invincible.

8. Allen

Several interesting names are returning in the Invincible season 4. Allen the Alien has been a part of the Invincible series since its very first season. While the extraterrestrial had a tough time maintaining good terms with Mark Grayson, the two later shook hands and became good friends. The character is played by one of the most appreciated actors in Hollywood, Seth Rogen.

Allen is a Unopan who has been training himself from birth only to become one of the most powerful fighters in the universe. He is over 2000 years old and is also an Evaluation Officer for the Coalition of Planets. He aims to get rid of the Viltrum Empire’s attacks. Talking about his superpowers, Allen the Alien can fly and move at high speed.

9. Amber

Amber Bennett is a supporting character making a return in the upcoming season. Along with being a high school student, Amber is also a social justice advocate who eventually became Mark Grayson’s girlfriend. In the Invincible series, she is played by German-American actress Zazie Beetz, known for Deadpool 2, Atlanta, and The Harder They Fall. She will be next seen in the thriller movie, They Will Kill You.

10. Robot

Rex Connors, aka Rudolph “Rudy” Connors, is one of the most loved characters in the Invincible series. He first appeared in Invincible Season 1 and has been part of the show since then. Born with several deformities, Rex is an intelligent scientist who developed a fight-ready robot body that helps him tackle health issues and protect the Earth.

With a lot of new and old names hoping in the upcoming season, how excited are you to watch Invincible Season 4?

Invincible Season 4 Trailer

