Bridgerton Season 4 quietly shifts focus to a different world, the one below the stairs. With Sophie Baek stepping into the spotlight, the series dives deeper into the lives of the working class, who play a crucial role in shaping her journey and her forbidden romance with Benedict.

Unlike previous seasons that centered almost entirely on aristocratic families, this chapter gives meaningful space to maids, footmen, cooks, and housekeepers. Their loyalty, friendships, and silent rebellions add emotional weight to the season.

The working class is a key part of season four of Bridgerton, considering Sophie Baek, the female lead, is also part of the community. Here are the actors who played working-class roles, be they maids or footmen.

Bridgerton Season 4: The Maids & Footmen Behind Sophie & Benedict’s Forbidden Romance

Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek

Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha, the leading lady of the season, was herself a maid. She was born illegitimately to a maid and Richard Gun, the Earl of Penwood. Raised as his ward instead of a daughter, Sophie was forced to be a maid of Penwood House by her stepmother, Araminta Gun, after the death of her father.

David Moorst as Alfie Barrow

Alfie is the footman at Penwood House. He is Sophie’s dear friend and a supportive and sarcastic man. He often comments on all the mistreatment Sophie faced at Penwood and is always there for her.

Fiona Marr as Irma Gibbons

Irma is the cook at Penwood House. She is like a mother hen, loving and caring for Sophie. She hardens herself to deal with the Penwoods.

Geraldine Alexander as Mrs. Wilson

Mrs. Wilson is the head of staff at Bridgerton House. She has been a part of the family for decades and even has a quiet understanding with Violet Bridgerton about how to run the house and what to do in every situation.

Oli Higginson as Footman John

John is the footman at Bridgerton House. He has been with the family for years and has a warm relationship with all of them. John is also the flirty heartthrob amongst the house’s workers, often charming the many maids.

Gracie McGonigal as Hazel

Hazel is a maid saved by Sophie from harassment while they worked at Cavender House. She is a happy, bubbly woman who is grateful to Sophie for protecting her and for landing her a job at Bridgerton House.

Sophie Lamont as Celia

Celia is a maid at Bridgerton House. She is an avid member of the group consisting of Sophie, John, Hazel, and others from the family house.

Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley

Mrs. Varley is the head of staff at Featherington House. She has been the biggest confidante and friend for Portia Featherington, but this season sees them tackle several obstacles as the Mayfair maid wars lead them astray.

Susan Brown as Mrs. Crabtree

Mrs. Crabtree is the housekeeper of Benedict’s country house, titled My Cottage. She is loving but strict and is like a second family to Benedict.

Billy Boyle as Mr. Crabtree

Mr. Crabtree is the housekeeper of Benedict’s country house, titled My Cottage. He is good-natured, kind, and loves his wife despite her moods.

