Season 4 of Bridgerton featured some major twists, and one of them was Penelope Featherington-Bridgerton stepping back from her role as scandal sheet writer Lady Whistledown. This came as a shock for not just the Ton, who were used to all the regular updates, but also the taken aback fans.

To make matters more surprising, a new Lady Whistledown seemed to surface towards the end of the season, leaving everyone wondering what this means for the story and the social seasons ahead. Here’s what we know about this brand-new twist and how it will change things.

Bridgerton: Is There Going To Be A New Lady Whistledown After Penelope’s Retirement?

In part of the fourth season, Penelope took the opportunity of Cressida’s first ball as the new Lady Penwood to announce her retirement from the role of Lady Whistledown. She got new pamphlets distributed among the attendees and shared the news with the Ton, shocking them altogether.

Ever since she was outed as the anonymous writer in season three, her experience as the scribe has been very different. Penelope found that she had lost the freedom she had to attain gossip and express her creativity the way she did when nobody in the Ton knew that she was Whistledown.

While some people started approaching her to gain some limelight by being mentioned in the hit column, others avoided her out of fear of being written about in unsavory ways. Jess Brownell, the showrunner, told Netflix that Penelope realizes that it’s time for her to stop being in this particular role.

Penelope even told Queen Charlotte that after revealing her identity, she is no longer a wallflower, an outsider. “Whistledown takes up a space that makes it impossible to deliver good, true, fair gossip,” she expressed. But another new Lady Whistledown stepped up, leaving Penelope shocked.

This is the show’s way of keeping the mystery going. After all, Penelope’s secret being revealed ended the intrigue, and they had to find a way to keep this charade running. “Far too much transpires for this author to remain silent. Though this time with a very different author,” the new author stated.

Jess has confirmed that the identity of the new Whistledown will be kept secret for a long time and the story will be used throughout the upcoming seasons. It remains to be seen who this new author is and what their goal is. Fans have expressed mixed opinions about this concept and story.

