Based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiered on HBO on January 18, 2026, with its finale airing on February 22. The fantasy drama, starring Peter Claffey as the titular knight and Dexter Sol Ansell as his young squire, has earned widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences.

It currently boasts an impressive IMDb rating of 8.9/10, compared with Game of Thrones’ 9.2 and House of the Dragon’s 8.3. Interestingly, the latest entry in the GoT universe was renewed for Season 2 even before Season 1’s debut. Naturally, fans are eager to know what lies ahead, so here are three things to expect from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2, which is already under production.

(Spoilers ahead for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms)

1. Source Material, Expected Storyline & Cast

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 will reportedly adapt George R.R. Martin’s second Tales of Dunk and Egg novella, The Sworn Sword. Set roughly 1.5 years after the brutal Trial of Seven, where Duncan wins by overpowering Aerion, the new season is expected to follow Ser Duncan the Tall as he serves as a sworn sword to Ser Eustace Osgrey of Standfast. However, tensions rise when Dunk begins investigating the cause of the region’s drought, leading to a violent land dispute.

While the full cast for Season 2 has yet to be officially announced, Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell are certain to reprise their lead roles from Season 1. It also remains unconfirmed whether Sam Spruell will return as Prince Maekar Targaryen and Finn Bennett as Prince Aerion.

2. Dunk & Tanselle’s Reunion

The romantic angle between Ser Duncan and the Dornish puppeteer Tanselle (played by Tanzyn Crawford) served as an important plot device in Season 1. The finale saw Dunk and Egg leaving for Dorne, with the possibility of reuniting with Tanselle likely at the back of Dunk’s mind. However, whether the pair will cross paths again in Season 2 or in a later season remains uncertain.

3. Number Of Episodes, Duration & Expected Release Window

As fans know, the show’s first season consisted of six episodes, each running between 30 and just over 40 minutes. Season 2 is also expected to follow a six-episode format. However, the runtime is likely to range from 30 to 60 minutes. This suggests that some episodes in the upcoming season could be longer than those in Season 1. The second season is expected to premiere sometime in 2027, although the exact release date has not been officially announced yet.

What’s A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms All About

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg, the fantasy drama follows the perilous journey of an unlikely duo – the wandering hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his sharp young squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell). Set nearly 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series explores a Westeros that is still under Targaryen rule.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – Official Trailer

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital: Maurice Benard Sheds Light On Sonny Corinthos & Justine Turner’s Unexpected Romance

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News