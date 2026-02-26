General Hospital may be high on drama, but it has also been serving up some romance. The feelings between Sonny Corinthos and Justine Turner have been grabbing eyeballs lately. The two recently kissed, but she slapped him right after. Here’s what Maurice Bernard, who plays Sonny, had to say about it.

General Hospital: Maurice Benard On Sonny Corinthos & Justine Turner

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, Maurice shared, “I’m into everything at this point. I’m into Ada Turner [played by Nazneen Contractor]. It’s been really cool. She’s a really good actress, and it works on every level for me.” He seemed excited to see where the equation goes, praising his co-star, Nazneen Contractor.

“I knew she could act, and I was excited about that,” the soap star stated, referring to her skills and abilities. He then joked, “She’s the perfect height. Not that that matters all that much, but she is. It just feels right.”

While it’s not clear how far Sonny and Justine’s romance will go, it’s a slow burn.

“I think the only way to do it was to do it slow. If you try to rush it, it can feel contrived. But there’s no contrived story here,” Benard mused and felt that the audience responds to chemistry and not just the story and the characters. He felt that Sonny sees Justine as a strong yet vulnerable woman.

“And you know he loves that. And I’ll tell you this: There’s a lot of potential in that area for him to show her what he’s been through. It’s going to be very interesting,” the actor explained. He also mused that the kiss between the two characters was not planned at all and was very in the moment for them.

Benard mentioned that he loved where and how it happened. And even though Sonny’s brother Ric warned against pursuing something deep with Justine, he doesn’t agree. He doesn’t think she would use their feelings to trap him. His intentions with and understanding of her have changed over time.

The actor joked that the fans have very strong opinions on Sonny’s love life more often than not. “Sometimes the fans are like my mother; no one is good enough for him,” he felt, and concluded that Sonny deserves to have companionship in his life, no matter where the equation leads the character.

