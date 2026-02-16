General Hospital has seen some major drama recently, and the characters have been busy with trials, plotting, and tricks. Meanwhile, the characters exiting do not stop for anyone, as actors may need a break at any time, and the writers find a way to ensure that things work out for them.

And then there are certain returns eagerly awaited by fans. To add to it, there are recurring characters that are featured on and off on a recurring basis. Here’s all the information you need on which characters will be featured this week on General Hospital.

General Hospital: Characters Exiting & Returning This Week

Bluesy Burke will be seen as Charlotte Cassadine this week. Fans have recently been voicing their opinions on the role’s controversial romance with Danny Morgan. Up next, Kathleen Gati is back as Dr. Liesl Obrecht. She has some news to share with Nathan, and it’s about Maxie.

It remains to be seen how he will react when he finds out that his wife has woken up from her coma and has come back to her senses. On the other hand, Paige Herschell will be seen as Jacinda Bracken once again. Her romance with Michael Corinthos has been surprisingly accepted by fans.

And then there is Kirsten Storms, who is finally back on contract as Maxie Jones. She was last seen on the soap opera in August 2025, after which the actress took a break. On the show, the character went into a coma and only recently woke up. There’s plenty of drama on the way with Nathan and Lulu.

As for exits, Steve Burton revealed that he is taking a short break from the daytime drama. He promised he would be back in the summer, and the episodes he filmed as Jason Morgan will air through the spring. And lastly, there is news about Finola Hughes.

The actress was announced to be leaving for a while in the closing credits of the last episode. There has been no word about her leaving the show permanently or taking a break. Fans are sure that this is only a brief hiatus and that she will return soon. She plays Anna Devane on the ABC soap opera.

The character has been through quite a lot lately after being kidnapped by Faison, and now her family is involved in ensuring she comes back home.

