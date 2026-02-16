The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Ivy wasting no time telling Electra what she witnessed between Will and Dylan while she was away on a work trip. Electra then gave Will an ultimatum and asked him to choose. And lastly, Carter and Daphne made love after marriage.

From health issues and confrontations to big revelations and shocks, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from this new week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, February 16, 2026

The first episode of the week features Bill rushing Eric to complete his designs. Is this going to hamper his health and lead to something major? Especially with the added pressure and the secret of his being the lead?

Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Eric begins to have a breathing episode. Is this the result of the pressure Bill put on him? On the other hand, Donna attempts to get him to go to the hospital. But will she manage to convince him to go for it? Or will he refuse and claim it was just a minor incident not warranting hospitalization?

Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Liam tells Hope the truth about Eric. How will she react to the same? Bill and Katie reveal to Brooke and Ridge that Eric is Katie’s designer. Is this going to cause chaos between the Logans, Forresters, and Spencers? How will Ridge and Brooke react? And what exactly will this truth lead to?

Thursday, February 19, 2026

Eric and Ridge have a confrontation with devastating results. Is this the result of the revelation? Is Ridge unable to understand that he cannot force Eric’s creativity and fashion design out of his life just because he recently forced him out of Forrester Creations? What new drama is about to unfold?

Friday, February 20, 2026

The final episode of the week features Eric coming clean to Brooke and Ridge. Will this cause even more friction between the families? Or will Ridge be able to understand where Eric is coming from? And then lastly, Electra and Will separately deal with their relationship. What will they do?

