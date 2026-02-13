A lot of the drama on The Bold and the Beautiful has been focused on the two love triangles between Taylor, Deacon, and Sheila, as well as Will, Electra, and Dylan. The former is a slow-burning affair that has fans scrambling for more. There are also different thoughts on it.

For the unversed, Sheila and Deacon are married, but they faced a setback due to her lies. During that time, Deacon took therapy lessons with Taylor, and they fell for each other. Sheila does not know the truth at the moment, and here’s how Kimberlin Brown thinks her character will react when she finds out.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Kimberlin Brown On How Sheila Will React When She Finds Out

During a conversation with Michael Fairman TV, the actor said that Sheila has been grateful to Taylor for saving her marriage, which is far from the truth. In reality, Taylor may have asked Deacon to stay with Sheila and give her another chance, but they soon developed feelings.

Kimberlin started, “If Sheila finds out about these two, I can only imagine how she would feel, especially since she has really been trying so hard to be a good person when you’ve got people that simply won’t give her a break.”

This is a reference to Sheila moving on from her psychotic past.

“Deacon has helped reform her and become somebody good. And yet, he’s feeling differently now,” she stated. The soap star added that even though they drifted apart after her lies regarding Luna, Sheila never cheated on Deacon or betrayed him in that way. But Deacon is currently doing that.

Some The Bold and the Beautiful fans think Sheila already knows the truth but is pretending to reveal it at the right time. Kimberlin does not agree with this theory and feels Sheila genuinely wants to believe in her relationship with Deacon. And so anytime she feels him softening a little, she is even more grateful toward Taylor.

The 64-year-old added, “For the first time, she’s not getting anywhere with Deacon when she normally has been able to.” This is why she wants to thank Taylor for helping her, unaware of the truth. She is also grateful to fans for always rooting for Sheila.

Kimberlin is happy to be working on the storyline while interacting with the actors who portray those characters.

