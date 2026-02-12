The drama on The Young and the Restless has been focused on the Cane, Victor, and Phyllis drama, and the kidnapping of Dominic by Mariah. The latter involves Abby and Devon because Dom is their son. It is also connected to the 2021 story, which saw Mariah being Dom’s surrogate.

The whole drama saw Ian Ward manipulate Mariah into believing that Dom was his child because she had carried him. Eventually, Abby and Devon get their son back, but the road ahead will be rocky. How will this change the dynamic between the three, and will it really resurface the past rivalries?

The Young & The Restless: Melissa Ordway On Whether Abby Will Forgive Mariah For Kidnapping Dominic

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, Melissa Ordway, who plays Abby Newman, revealed that anything is possible in the world of soap operas. “It’s definitely possible, but as a mom myself, it would be really hard for me to forgive someone that took my kid,” the actress mused about the story.

Melissa continued, “What’s actually more upsetting to Abby than even her taking him is the intention behind it, of running away forever and being his new mom.” And while she feels it’s not impossible for forgiveness down the road, at the moment, there is a lot of friction and disappointment there.

“Abby does understand that she’s not in the right mental state. So it’s very, very upsetting,” she felt, and added that knowing Mariah’s mental health is not okay is one element, but it’s hard to forgive her for the act of putting her son in danger and even wanting to snatch him away from Abby and Devon.

Melissa Claire Egan Hints At A Revival Of Mariah & Abby’s Old Rivalry

But that’s not all. Melissa is also hopeful that this situation will reignite the past rivalry between Abby and Mariah. “They hated each other when I first started on the show,” she pointed out, referring to the characters starting off as rivals. “It’s interesting to see if any of that will be brought back up,” she felt.

And while that happened more than a decade ago, it’s not uncommon for soaps to bring back rivalries in intense situations. Melissa concluded that she loves being part of the soap world, as it offers juicy, meaty storylines that people do not normally experience in real life.

