The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor holding Cane’s feet to the fire amidst their drama. On the other hand, Jack and Kyle made a power move in this business war. And then last but not least, Holden decided to turn to Claire for help with a new assignment.

From blame and motives to plotting and discoveries, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, February 9, 2026

The first episode of the week features Victor calling Cane’s bluff. How will he react to the same? Claire hides her ulterior motives from Holden. But will it work, or will he catch on to what her motives are and what she has been hiding? Victoria keeps a watchful eye on Nick. Will it work out?

Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Victor summons the Newmans for a meeting of the minds. But how will the family react when he reveals the plan in his mind? Phyllis and Billy plot to double-cross Cane. But will this alliance work out, or will this only cause trouble? Sharon blames herself for Mariah’s actions. What will she do?

Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Abby and Devon follow a lead to find Dominic. Are they going to find out where their son has been taken? Mariah is forced to switch gears with her plan. What will be her next plan of action, and will she continue to be brainwashed by Ian Ward? For how long and for how much damage?

Thursday, February 12, 2026

Victor makes a shocking discovery about Cane. Is this going to change what cards he plays next? Victoria busts Billy and Phyllis. How will this change the game in Genoa City’s business circles? Nikki comes clean with Jack. Is this somehow about what Victor has planned out?

Friday, February 13, 2026

The final episode of the week features Billy working overtime to impress Sally. But will this work, or is it the beginning of the end of their relationship? Adam romances Chelsea. But is it going to be short-lived? Noah goes the extra mile for Sienna. But exactly how long will this forced fling last?

