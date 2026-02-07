The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw those who loved and hated Stefano DiMera preparing for his memorial. Abe was quite taken aback by Theo’s request. Chanel cautioned Johnny. A moment between Marlena and Roman left Kate upset. And lastly, Chad asked EJ and Kristen to play nice.

From planning and fights to invitations and romance, the fans have plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the fans can expect from this upcoming week on Days of Our Lives whenever they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, February 9, 2026

The first episode of the week’s Days of Our Lives features Alex and Jeremy having quite a heated confrontation. Jada agrees to help Stephanie while Eli surprises Julie. When Gabi asks Gwen for a favor, how will she respond to it? Leo and Dimitri discuss the nature of their relationship. What will they decide?

Tuesday, February 10, 2026

The DiMeras say a final goodbye to Stefano. But is something sinister on the cards? EJ receives a special gift. From whom? When Tony makes a suggestion to Chad, will the latter consider it? Marlena, Belle, and Brady lambaste Kristen. How will she respond to the questions they have?

Wednesday, February 11, 2026

It’s Valentine’s Day in Salem, which means there is bound to be plenty of drama and romance. Leo opens up to Marlena. Is this about Dimitri? Gwen senses a shift in EJ. Will she be able to pinpoint it? Dimitri fights for his freedom. When Kristen offers Brady joint custody of Rachel, will it work?

Thursday, February 12, 2026

Chad makes plans to leave Salem, but will something hamper them? EJ invites Cat to dinner. Will she accept the offer? Johnny and Chanel share a romantic Valentine’s afternoon. Is this going to strengthen their bond? Up next, Stephanie and Jada surprise Alex. What exactly will this be about?

Friday, February 13, 2026

The final episode of the week features Holly losing her cool. Brady opens up to Tate while Gwen and Julie trade icy barbs. Xander and Sarah share a bittersweet moment. Is this about moving on from their marriage? Marlena, Maggie, and Julie reminisce about Valentine’s Day’s past. What will it be?

