Days of Our Lives remains one of the most iconic and nostalgic US-based soap operas. Vivian Alamain is one of the most memorable characters of the hit daytime drama, portrayed by Louise Sorel since 1992. She is not an active part of the show but is happy to make guest appearances.

This week, she came back once again to play Vivian, and fans were more than happy to see her back onscreen on the Peacock soap opera. But will the actress consider returning full-time to the show?

Days Of Our Lives: Louise Sorel On Portraying Vivian Alamain Over The Years

During a conversation with TV Insider, Sorel shared that returning to the hit soap felt quite familiar. “It felt comfortable because it’s such a nice group of people. Everybody there is working so hard under such pressure, and they really do their work as best as they can,” she said.

She added that it’s nice to be on the set of Days of Our Lives because the work atmosphere is very sweet. Louise also pointed out how unpredictable the world of daytime dramas can really be. “I think that’s the way soaps are, where they drop you and then suddenly call you again,” she expressed.

The soap star also looked back at her memories of playing the role over the years. “It was full of life and a certain energy and madness about it that I love.”

She also praised former head writer James E. Reilly, calling him a madman who always came up with the wackiest and most fun storylines.

Will Louise Sorel Return Full-Time?

While she came on Days of our Lives only for a few episodes this time, she is more than willing to consider a full-time position once again.

“Sure, I’d love to. I love that character. I’m from the theater, and you do a show, and then it’s gone; you don’t stay with the character,” she said. “But I kind of fell in love with Vivian, and then I felt sort of a loss when I wasn’t playing her,” Louise admitted.

This is why she is willing to return full-time if the writers ask. It is not a secret that the audience would be elated to see her on the show again.

