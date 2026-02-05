Last year, Sydney Bullock played the role of Dylan, art teacher of Steffy’s son Hayes, on The Bold and the Beautiful. She made extra appearances before she was picked to go on contract and is now actively involved in a triangle storyline also revolving around Will Spencer and Electra Forrester.

But the one thing on people’s minds is whether Dylan is Luna in some form or shape, and the truth will later be revealed on the soap opera. Sydney had something to say about the theory, and here’s what she shared regarding it.

Sydney Bullock On Going From Cameo Appearance To Contractual Role & Dylan & Luna’s Connection

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the actress opened up about how she went from a small recurring role to expanding to a contractual role. Her return saw her confessing that she accidentally ran over Luna, thus killing her. “I’m always learning new things,” Sydney shared of her role.

“I had no idea that I was going to be the one to kill Luna. And then I did not know about the homeless storyline until I read it in the script,” she added, about how exciting it is to keep finding new details about the character she is portraying. She continued that she has a few hints about what’s ahead.

This also includes being involved with RJ Forrester, who also came back onscreen after being recast. “We’ve got this messy little foursome going on. So it’s always a fun surprise to see what’s coming up,” Sydney spoke about the new shaping storyline involving Dylan, Will, Electra, and now even RJ.

Sydney Bullock On Viewers’ Perception Of Dylan’s Character In The Bold and the Beautiful

She knows many viewers think Dylan may have evil intentions, but she feels the character is one who has been through a lot and makes bad choices, but is “very genuine at heart.” She stated Dylan does make questionable decisions, but it’s to be expected considering the ups and downs of her life.

“Honestly, I think she’s just a girl with a crush. And it’s a difficult situation, because she cares about Electra. She doesn’t want to be disrespectful, but she gets swept up in this guy who was really sweet and helped her out and took her in,” Sydney Bullock expressed about the proximity to Will.

And for the question on everybody’s mind. Is Dylan connected to Luna in some way or form? “As far as I know, I’m not Luna in a mask or Luna with plastic surgery to look like Dylan,” Sydney responded and pointed out that Dylan is genuine and not a psychopath like Luna, though she is rebellious.

“So not Luna 2.0, but maybe not quite as sweet and innocent as Electra,” the actress felt and concluded, “She’s not putting people in cages. She’s just maybe a little looser on the moral high ground, unintentionally. But she gets swept up.” It remains to be seen how the love triangle fares eventually.

