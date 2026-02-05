It’s time for Top Chef to be back, and some of the most talented rising chefs to make their mark on the reality series. The popular culinary competition show is set to return. Here’s all we know about Top Chef Season 23.

Top Chef Season 23: Premiere Date & What We Know About Culinary Series

Top Chef Season 23 is all set to premiere on March 9, 2026, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Early access to the premiere episode begins on March 3, 2026, on Peacock and Bravo’s YouTube channel. From March 16, the series will move to the 9:30 pm slot, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

The contestants will be competing to win the $250K prize, a solid feature in Food & Wine magazine, an appearance at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, a chance to headline their own dinner at the James Beard House in New York, and the chance to present at the James Beard Chef Awards.

Top Chef Season 23: Who Are The Chefs Competing This Time On Reality Series?

Sieger Bayer is an executive chef and owner of Berria Chicagoan, hailing from Chicago. Jaspratap “Jassi” Bindra hails from Kanpur, India, but lives in Houston. He is an executive chef at Kahani Social Group. Sherry Cardoso is a Cynthia chef hailing from Belo Horizonte, Brazil, but living in Brooklyn.

Brittany Cochran is an executive chef at Stagioni, hailing from Columbus but living in Charlotte. Brandon Dearden is an executive chef and co-owner at Ember and Grano. He hails from Sterling but lives in Hamilton. Jonathan Dearden is a corporate chef who hails from Sterling but lives in Alexandria.

Oscar Diaz is from Chicago but lives in Durham. He is a chef and owner at Little Bull, Aaktun, and TaTaco. Duyen Ha is from Binghamton but lives in Los Angeles. She is the founder of The Cuisson and works as a chef there. Jennifer Lee Jackson is from Statham but lives in Suttons Bay and Detroit.

She is a consulting chef. Anthony Jones is an executive chef at Marcus DC, hailing from Sunderland, and lives in Alexandria. Day Anaїs Joseph is from Fort Lauderdale but lives in Atlanta. She is an executive chef as well as owner at Dine With Day. Laurence Louie is a chef and owner at Rubato.

He hails from Boston but resides in Quincy. Rhoda Magbitang is from Antipolo, Philippines, but lives in Kailua-Kona. She is an executive chef at CanoeHouse, Mauna Lani. Justin Tootla is from Detroit but lives in Suttons Bay. He is a consulting chef. Nana Araba is a private chef from Cherry Hill.

