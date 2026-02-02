Part one of season four of Bridgerton saw Benedict and Sophie meeting at the masquerade and falling for each other. While she knows who he is, he is intrigued by the fantasy of the Lady in Silver. Later, he meets Sophie as a maid and still ends up falling for her. Here’s the cast and character guide.

Bridgerton Season 4: Complete Cast & Character Guide

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, is the second child and son of the Bridgerton family. He loves art but has steered clear of any long-term commitments on his part. He has delved into flings and no-strings-attached equations until he meets Sophie.

Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek

Sophie, played by Yerin Ha, is the daughter of the late Lord Penwood, and despite being born to a nobleman, she was forced to become a maid by her stepmother, Araminta, who told her it was all she deserved simply because she was illegitimate. Her life changes after meeting Benedict at the Bridgerton masquerade ball.

Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton

Violet is the matriarch of the Bridgertons and the former Viscountess. She loves all her children and dreams of seeing them find their love stories. This season she also begins focusing on her own needs after years of shunning romance and intimacy post the heartbreaking loss of Edmund’s death.

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

Anthony is the eldest of the Bridgertons and the Viscount, a title he earned at a young age due to the death of his father. In season two, he found the love of his life, Kate Sharma. The two got married and are now parents to their heir, who is set to be introduced to the fans in part of season four.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma

Kate joined the Ton to help her half-sister Edwina find a match but instead found her own love story with Anthony. At the end of the season, the two left for India, where she gave birth to their first child. Part two will see them return to Mayfair and finally introduce the heir to Anthony’s side of the family.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Colin is the third-born Bridgerton. He has been an avid traveller and has found love in his friend Penelope, but their marriage has faced obstacles due to her identity as Lady Whistledown. They are now parents to their first child, named Elliot.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Penelope is the youngest of the Featherington family. She has always been in love with Colin and found her happy ending in season three. Now, she is busy navigating life as Whistledown but out in the open with her identity no longer a secret. Penelope is also enjoying her new life as a mother to Elliot.

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Eloise is the fifth-born Bridgerton and the second daughter. She really loves reading and enjoys social activism. Eloise craves her freedom and does not believe in following the misogynistic rules of the Ton or getting married.

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton

Francesca is the sixth-born Bridgerton. She is an introvert who likes peace and solitude. Francesca married John, but struggles to find the love story she has seen her siblings find. This season, she finds it hard to understand why she hasn’t enjoyed and craved intimacy in the way she is supposed to.

Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton

Gregory is the seventh-born and the youngest son of the Bridgerton family. He is mischievous and finds ways to test his mother’s patience. In season four, he returns from his boarding school, becoming a more mature version.

Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

Hyacinth is the youngest born of the Bridgertons. She enjoys collecting ribbons and ballet dancing. Hyacinth is also eager to debut in the Ton but is not allowed to yet. She sees a father figure in her eldest brother, Anthony.

Victor Alli as John Stirling

John is the Earl of Kilmartin and the husband of Francesca. He is also a lover of quiet and understanding, which is why he clicked with his wife, but the two do not have a romance with sparks, which bothers Francesca.

Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun

Araminta is Sophie’s stepmother, who was twice married and widowed. She is ambitious, blunt, and laser-focused on ensuring that her daughters, Posy and Rosamund, get beneficial matches and a good standing in society.

Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li

Rosamund is Sophie’s stepsister, who is vain, delusional, and mean. She hopes to attract Benedict but fails to gather his interest. Rosamund wants to earn her strict mother’s approval and impress her.

Isabella Wei as Posy Li

Posy is Sophie’s younger stepsister who is sweet, kind, and authentic to her true self. She is friendly but underconfident thanks to the disapproval she gets from her mother for not fulfilling the perfection she expects from her.

