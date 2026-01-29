Season two of the beloved Maxton Hall series delivered major drama, romance, and aesthetic scenes for fans. With the third season wrapped, it’s expected to be released later this year. Here’s the cast and character guide of the record-breaking and hit Prime Video show.
Maxton Hall: Cast & Character Guide
Damian Hardung as James Beaufort
James is a legacy student at the prestigious boarding school, Maxton Hall. He is Cordelia and Mortimer’s son, Lydia’s twin brother, as well as Ruby’s boyfriend. James was the captain of the Maxton Hall lacrosse team.
Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby Bell
Ruby is a scholarship student at Maxton Hall whose childhood dream is to study at the University of Oxford. She is the daughter of Helen and Angus, the sister of Ember, and the girlfriend of James. Ruby is the head of Maxton Hall’s event planning committee and leads it whenever an event is scheduled.
Sonja Weißer as Lydia Beaufort
Lydia is a legacy student at Maxton Hall. She is the daughter of Cordelia and Mortimer, the twin sister of James, and the girlfriend of Graham. Lydia gets pregnant with twins and hides it until later, when she reveals it to Graham. She is the brain behind Young Beaufort, but is not valued by her father.
Eidin Jalali as Graham Sutton
Graham is a literature teacher at Maxton Hall. He is Lydia’s boyfriend and the father of their twins. Graham is promoted to assistant principal but is fired after being framed in a conspiracy to destroy Ruby’s life.
Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer Beaufort
Mortimer is the widower of Cordelia and father of James and Lydia. He is an evil and scheming individual who wants his children to follow the path he decides for them, regardless of what they want. He is the head of Beaufort.
Clelia Sarto as Cordelia Beaufort
Cordelia is the wife of Mortimer and the mother of James and Lydia. She dies at the end of season one and is mourned throughout season two.
Justus Riesner as Alistair Ellington
Alistair is a student at Maxton Hall. He is Elaine and Frederick’s brother as well as James’ childhood friend. Alistair is openly gay and Keshav’s former boyfriend. He is a part of the group and a member of the lacrosse team.
Frederic Balonier as Kieran Rutherford
Kieran is a student at Maxton Hall. He is a nerdy guy who is a member of the event planning committee. Kieran has one-sided feelings for Ruby.
Andrea Guo as Lin Wang
Lin is a student at Maxton Hall and Ruby’s best friend. She is a member of the event planning committee who harbors one-sided feelings for Cyril.
Runa Greiner as Ember Bell
Ember is the daughter of Helen and Angus, as well as the sister of Ruby. She is an emerging fashion designer and had a makeout with Wren.
Martin Neuhaus as Angus Bell
Angus is the husband of Helen and the father of Ruby and Ember. He is bound to his wheelchair but loves baking. Helen and Angus have a dream of owning their own bakery, for which they are saving most of their money.
Gina Henkel as Helen Bell
Helen is the wife of Angus and the mother of Ruby and Ember. She worked at a bakery before being fired due to Mortimer. Helen and Angus have a dream of owning their own bakery, for which they are saving their money.
Ben Felipe as Cyril Vega
Cyril is a student at Maxton Hall and a member of James’ friend group. He is Lydia’s one-sided admirer and a member of the Maxton lacrosse team.
Govinda Gabriel Cholleti as Keshav “Kesh” Patel
Keshav is a student at Maxton Hall and a member of James’ friend group. He is Alistair’s former boyfriend as he prefers to keep his sexuality secret.
Thomas Douglas as Professor Lexington
Lexington is the director and head of Maxton Hall. He runs the boarding school and can be strict when it comes to the reputation of the institution.
Eli Riccardi as Elaine Ellington
Elaine is a student at Maxton Hall. She is Alistair and Frederick’s sister as well as James’s one-sided and obsessive lover who plots against Ruby.
Dagny Dewath as Ophelia Beaufort
Ophelia is Cordelia’s sister as well as James and Lydia’s aunt.
Proschat Madani as Alice Campbell
Alice is a businesswoman and the founder of the Alice Campbell Foundation.
Anna Lucia Gustmann as May Clancey
May is the assistant of Alice, who believes in perfectionism.
Basil Eidenbenz as Frederick Ellington
Frederick is the brother of Alistair and Elaine.
