Season two of the beloved Maxton Hall series delivered major drama, romance, and aesthetic scenes for fans. With the third season wrapped, it’s expected to be released later this year. Here’s the cast and character guide of the record-breaking and hit Prime Video show.

Maxton Hall: Cast & Character Guide

Damian Hardung as James Beaufort

James is a legacy student at the prestigious boarding school, Maxton Hall. He is Cordelia and Mortimer’s son, Lydia’s twin brother, as well as Ruby’s boyfriend. James was the captain of the Maxton Hall lacrosse team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Hardung (@damianhardung)

Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby Bell

Ruby is a scholarship student at Maxton Hall whose childhood dream is to study at the University of Oxford. She is the daughter of Helen and Angus, the sister of Ember, and the girlfriend of James. Ruby is the head of Maxton Hall’s event planning committee and leads it whenever an event is scheduled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harriet Herbig-Matten (@harriet.herbigmatten)

Sonja Weißer as Lydia Beaufort

Lydia is a legacy student at Maxton Hall. She is the daughter of Cordelia and Mortimer, the twin sister of James, and the girlfriend of Graham. Lydia gets pregnant with twins and hides it until later, when she reveals it to Graham. She is the brain behind Young Beaufort, but is not valued by her father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sasha Ilushina (@ilushina_sasha)

Eidin Jalali as Graham Sutton

Graham is a literature teacher at Maxton Hall. He is Lydia’s boyfriend and the father of their twins. Graham is promoted to assistant principal but is fired after being framed in a conspiracy to destroy Ruby’s life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eidin Jalali (@eidinjalali)

Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer Beaufort

Mortimer is the widower of Cordelia and father of James and Lydia. He is an evil and scheming individual who wants his children to follow the path he decides for them, regardless of what they want. He is the head of Beaufort.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HENNEMAN (@hennemanagency)

Clelia Sarto as Cordelia Beaufort

Cordelia is the wife of Mortimer and the mother of James and Lydia. She dies at the end of season one and is mourned throughout season two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clelia Sarto (@clelia_sarto_official)

Justus Riesner as Alistair Ellington

Alistair is a student at Maxton Hall. He is Elaine and Frederick’s brother as well as James’ childhood friend. Alistair is openly gay and Keshav’s former boyfriend. He is a part of the group and a member of the lacrosse team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPICY MGMT (@spicy_mgmt)

Frederic Balonier as Kieran Rutherford

Kieran is a student at Maxton Hall. He is a nerdy guy who is a member of the event planning committee. Kieran has one-sided feelings for Ruby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frederic Balonier (@fredericbalonier)

Andrea Guo as Lin Wang

Lin is a student at Maxton Hall and Ruby’s best friend. She is a member of the event planning committee who harbors one-sided feelings for Cyril.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Guo (@andreaguo_)

Runa Greiner as Ember Bell

Ember is the daughter of Helen and Angus, as well as the sister of Ruby. She is an emerging fashion designer and had a makeout with Wren.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Sonnenschein (@maxsonnenschein_official)

Martin Neuhaus as Angus Bell

Angus is the husband of Helen and the father of Ruby and Ember. He is bound to his wheelchair but loves baking. Helen and Angus have a dream of owning their own bakery, for which they are saving most of their money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Neuhaus (@martinneuhaus.official)

Gina Henkel as Helen Bell

Helen is the wife of Angus and the mother of Ruby and Ember. She worked at a bakery before being fired due to Mortimer. Helen and Angus have a dream of owning their own bakery, for which they are saving their money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓖𝓲𝓷𝓪 𝓗𝓮𝓷𝓴𝓮𝓵 (@ginahenkel)

Ben Felipe as Cyril Vega

Cyril is a student at Maxton Hall and a member of James’ friend group. He is Lydia’s one-sided admirer and a member of the Maxton lacrosse team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Felipe (@benfelipe)

Govinda Gabriel Cholleti as Keshav “Kesh” Patel

Keshav is a student at Maxton Hall and a member of James’ friend group. He is Alistair’s former boyfriend as he prefers to keep his sexuality secret.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Govinda Gabriel (@govinda_gabriel)

Thomas Douglas as Professor Lexington

Lexington is the director and head of Maxton Hall. He runs the boarding school and can be strict when it comes to the reputation of the institution.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Douglas (@thomas__douglas)

Eli Riccardi as Elaine Ellington

Elaine is a student at Maxton Hall. She is Alistair and Frederick’s sister as well as James’s one-sided and obsessive lover who plots against Ruby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by eliriccardi (@elxriccardi)

Dagny Dewath as Ophelia Beaufort

Ophelia is Cordelia’s sister as well as James and Lydia’s aunt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dagny Dewath (@dagnydewath)

Proschat Madani as Alice Campbell

Alice is a businesswoman and the founder of the Alice Campbell Foundation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Proschat Madani (@proschat_madani_official)

Anna Lucia Gustmann as May Clancey

May is the assistant of Alice, who believes in perfectionism.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by annalucia 🍒 (@annaluciagustmann)

Basil Eidenbenz as Frederick Ellington

Frederick is the brother of Alistair and Elaine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basil Eidenbenz (@basil.eidenbenz)

