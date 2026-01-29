The milestone 50th season of Survivor is almost here, and fans are more than excited to witness it. Especially with the monumental season’s tagline being “In the hands of the fans” this time around. Jeff Probst is back to host another edition, and here’s which contestants landed in which of the tribes.

Survivor Season 50: Meet The Contestants Of Jeff Probst Hosted Reality Series

Jenna Lewis-Dougherty is a 47-year-old realtor. Colby Donaldson is a 51-year-old rancher and welder. Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick is a 45-year-old recess monitor. Cirie Fields is a 55-year-old registered nurse. Ozzy Lusth is a 43-year-old bar and restaurant owner. Aubry Bracco is a 39-year-old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Survivor (@survivorcbs)

She hails from Hampton Falls. Christian Hubicki is a 39-year-old robotics professor. Chrissy Hofbeck is a 54-year-old actuary. Benjamin Wade is a 53-year-old music teacher and coach. Angelina Keeley is a 35-year-old small business owner. Rick Devens is a 41-year-old director of communications.

Mike White is a 54-year-old writer and director. Jonathan Young is a 32-year-old beach service owner. Emily Flippen is a 30-year-old investment analyst. Dee Valladares is a 28-year-old entrepreneur. Quintavius “Q” Burdette is a 31-year-old real estate broker. Genevieve Mushaluk is a 34-year-old lawyer.

Charlie Davis is a 27-year-old attorney. Kyle Fraser is a 31-year-old defense attorney. Tiffany Ervin is a 34-year-old producer. Joe Hunter is a 46-year-old fire captain. Savannah Louie is a 31-year-old marketer. Kamilla Karthigesu is a 31-year-old software engineer. Rizo Velovic is a 26-year-old tech salesman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Survivor (@survivorcbs)

Survivor Season 50: Meet The Tribes & Their Respective Members

Cila Tribe

Joe Hunter, Savannah Louie, Christian Hubicki, Cirie Fields, Ozzy Lusth, Emily Flippen, Rick Devens, Jenna Lewis-Dougherty are members of the Cila tribe on season 50 of Survivor. Their official tribe colour is orange.

Kalo Tribe

Jonathan Young, Dee Valladares, Mike White, Kamilla Karthigesu, Charlie Davis, Tiffany Ervin, Benjamin Wade, and Chrissy Hofbeck are members of the Kalo tribe on Survivor season 50. Their official tribe color is teal.

Vatu Tribe

Colby Donaldson, Genevieve Mushaluk, Angelina Keeley, Quintavius “Q” Burdette, Rizo Velovic, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Aubry Bracco, and Kyle Fraser are part of the Vatu tribe. Their official tribe color is magenta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Survivor (@survivorcbs)

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Southern Hospitality Season 4: Storylines To Expect From The Bravo Show Amidst Dynamic Shakeups

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News