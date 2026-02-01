The latest love triangle on The Bold and the Beautiful has been the mess between Taylor Hayes, Deacon Sharpe, and Sheila Carter. After the Luna drama, Deacon and Sheila’s marriage took a rough turn, with him needing some space from her as he considered whether there was a future for them at all.

Sheila kept trying to get through to him while he attended therapy sessions with Taylor. During this, Taylor convinced Deacon to get back with Sheila, leaving the latter grateful. But in the process, Taylor and Deacon began to fall for each other. Here’s what’s next for this chaotic soap opera triangle.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Rebecca Budig & Sean Kanan On How Far Taylor, Deacon & Sheila’s Triangle Will Go

During a conversation with Michael Fairman TV, Rebecca Budig and Sean Kanan, who play Taylor and Deacon, respectively, shared what’s next for their characters. The actress shared that Bradley Bell, the lead writer of the daytime drama, told her he wanted to develop this story for the long run.

“I will tell you that Brad said he really wanted to draw this out, and I like that. They’ve taken some time with it, because, you know, a lot of these shows, they don’t really take a lot of time to develop any relationships anymore,” Rebecca expressed about soaps not going that way nowadays.

“Everything’s so fast. So, it’s been really fun because I got to develop a relationship with Deacon, but also with Sheila,” she added. Sean then chimed in and pointed out, “I think one of the things I’ve noticed, and yes, we move quickly, but we’ve all been doing this a long time in this show.”

He revealed that this is his 25th year on the show, and he has now realized that even though the actors and fans don’t always know “where the bullet train is headed,” Brad knows what he’s doing and always brings it around for the better of the show. It’s to be seen what the aftermath of the plot will be.

Sean expressed that Bradley “always brings a crescendo of a confluence of storylines together,” which helps the actors take some pressure off and lets them be in the present. He stated they don’t feel the need to worry about what’s coming. “I just need to play what’s in front of me,” he further said.

This is because Sean believes that their head writer will deliver a great story no matter which way things go. Kimberlin Brown, who plays Sheila, also chimed in with her own teasing, “I would say, don’t change the channel because it’s going to be big. I wish I could tell you more; it’s going to be big.”

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Weekly Spoilers (February 2–6): Abby & Devon Seek Help, Nick Hides His Pain While Mariah Escalates Plans

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News