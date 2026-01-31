The previous episode of General Hospital saw Carly making an offer. On the other hand, Jason connected the dots. Lulu made a confession, and it was about the surprising kiss with Nathan. Rocco’s feelings were hurt in the whole drama. And then last but definitely not least, Portia was rebuffed.

From suspicions and interrogations to strategizing and explanations, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, February 2, 2026

The first episode of the week features Britt making an upsetting discovery. Is this about Sidwell or Jason? Lucas is thrown. Could it be about Marco’s reality? Alexis is dismayed. What is this going to be about? Willow plays dirty, but with whom and why? Up next, Emma gets an important call.

Tuesday, February 3, 2026

When Jason is torn, could it be about Britt? Or someone else? Michael is interrogated. How will he respond to the same? Willow confides in Nina. But is this about Drew? Britt is desperate. What will she do next to keep herself safe and medicated? Diane voices her suspicions. But about what?

Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Jason and Sonny strategize. Is this to protect Michael from Willow or Laura from Sidwell? Nathan opens up to Nina. Is this about the kiss with Lulu or something else? Willow makes her move. Is it going to work out in her favor or not? Lulu confides in Laura. And then lastly, Josslyn digs for information.

Thursday, February 5, 2026

Curtis seeks help from Alexis. Is this about Jordan or Portia? Kai explains himself to Trina. How will she respond? Drew is stunned. How will he react now that he knows Willow stabbed him with a syringe? Chase loses his cool. Is this about Michael? And lastly, Michael briefs Carly and Sonny.

Friday, February 6, 2026

The final episode of the week features Michael confiding in Brook Lynn. Is she going to advise him? Britt pushes back. What will happen? Elizabeth defuses a tense situation while Kristina and Jacinda catch up. Are they going to talk about Michael? And then last but not least, Dante is insistent.

