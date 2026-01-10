The previous episode of General Hospital saw Tracy confronting Alexis. On the other hand, Jason and Carly encountered Drew. Britt made a slip of the tongue. On the other hand, Trina and Kai weighed their options now that they figured out who Drew’s shooter was. And last but not least, Laura conferred with Sonny.

From threats and promises to requests and confrontations, the audience has plenty to look forward to this upcoming week on General Hospital, when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around the residents of Port Charles.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, January 12, 2026

The first episode of the week features Alexis being floored. Is this because of Trina and Kai sharing who the shooter is? Martin relays some news to Drew. Is this about Tracy? Molly confides in Kristina. Will this strengthen their bond? Michael and Jacinda grow closer. And lastly, Nina is frustrated.

Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Valentin takes a risk. Is this for Charlotte? Britt is threatened. But by whom? Is it Sidwell or someone else? Ava has a shocking encounter. With whom and why? Drew makes a promise. Is this to Willow? Carly is alarmed. What could be the reason behind it? Is this related to Valentin or Brennan?

Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Elizabeth and Jason compare notes. What conclusion will they come to? When Sonny wants answers, who will he go to? Valentin has a close call. Did he almost get spotted by someone? Carly overhears useful intel. But from whom and how will she use it? Brad issues a request. Is it to Britt?

Thursday, January 15, 2026

Jason takes Britt out. Will this spark their romance again? Emma and Gio take a step forward in their relationship. Will they decide to move in, or is this about intimacy? Brook Lynn defends Chase. But for how long? Josslyn and Carly catch up. And then there is Laura, who plays peacemaker.

Friday, January 16, 2026

The final episode of the week features Willow awaiting news of her fate. Will she be free or will she be convicted? Nina issues a warning to Drew. Alexis explains her actions. But to whom? When Chase encourages Dante, is this about Michael? And then lastly, Anna is stunned. But why?

