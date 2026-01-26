The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Dylan promising Electra not to cross boundaries while staying at the beach house. On the other hand, Finn tried to avoid Sheila at Il Giardino, knowing the truth about Deacon and Taylor’s blooming romance behind Sheila’s back.

From warnings and dreams to work trips and close moments, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from this week’s episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles residents.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, January 26, 2026

The first episode of the week features Steffy joining Electra on a business trip to San Francisco. How exactly will this Forrester Creations trip fare? On the other hand, Finn inadvertently brings Dylan and Will together. Is this actually going to lead to some sparks between the two?

Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Up next, Electra and Steffy prepare a jewelry presentation for mega-rich socialite Dottie Bright and her assistant, Joseph. Will they be impressed and decide to splurge, or will Eletcra and Steffy have to do some more convincing? Carter tells Daphne about his plans for the future.

Wednesday, January 28, 2026

When Brooke encourages RJ to work with Ridge, will he relent or say no to his mother? Meanwhile, a wealthy buyer visits Electra and Steffy. Who will it be, and will this make the trip a big success? Ivy witnesses a close moment between Will and Dylan. How is she going to react to it?

Thursday, January 29, 2026

Ivy confronts Dylan. Is she going to threaten her about staying away from Electra’s boyfriend, Will? Or, will she warn her about spilling what she saw to Electra instead? Elsewhere, Electra confides in Steffy. Is this about her feelings and her uncertainty about leaving Dylan with Will back home?

Friday, January 30, 2026

The final episode of the week features Ivy demanding that Dylan leave town immediately. Sheila is grateful to Taylor for saving her marriage. And lastly, Deacon and Taylor share a special moment.

