It’s time for some major drama as Love Is Blind comes back to your screens with a brand-new season and a milestone one at that. Season 10 of the dating reality series is all set to premiere this month, and fans are beyond excited.

Here’s what we know about the premiere dates and who the contestants are this time.

Love Is Blind Season 10 Premiere Date

Season 10 of Love Is Blind will premiere on Netflix on February 11, 2026. A new group of singles is set to enter the pods and find connection, love, and more without superficial desires. The Ohio-based singles this season hail from Cincinnati to Columbus, with ages ranging from 28 to 38.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Love Is Blind Season 10 Contestants

Alex H. is a 31-year-old financial salesman. On the other hand, Alex L. is a 33-year-old assistant controller, and Brennan is a 30-year-old accounting and finance manager. Meanwhile, Chris is a 33-year-old account executive, and Connor is a 32-year-old accounts manager. Up next, Devo is a 32-year-old loan officer.

Haramol is a 36-year-old ER doctor. Jordan is a 34-year-old account executive. On the other hand, Kevan is a 32-year-old realtor, and Kevin is a 35-year-old certified public accountant. Miguel is a 32-year-old software engineer, and Mike is a 30-year-old sales manager.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Is Blind (@loveisblindnetflix)

Parker is 29 years old and a business owner. 32-year-old Steven works in finance. Tyler H. is a 32-year-old management consultant. And then there is Victor, who is a 34-year-old professor.

Now onto the women participating this season.

Amber is a 34-year-old nurse practitioner. Ashley is a 34-year-old claims manager, and Bri is a 34-year-old senior merchant. Brittany S. is a 37-year-old flight attendant, and Brittany W. is a 33-year-old registered nurse. On the other hand, Bry is a 30-year-old commercial real estate agent, and Christine is a 31-year-old speech-language pathologist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Is Blind (@loveisblindnetflix)

Dynasty is a 33-year-old who works as a senior marketing manager. Elissa is a 39-year-old nurse, and Emma is a 28-year-old retail merchandiser. Jennifer is a 32-year-old finance professional, while Jessica is 39 and an infectious diseases physician.

Keya is a 31-year-old marketing director, and Priyanka is a 34-year-old recruiter. Rosalyn is a 31-year-old marketing manager. And then lastly, Tyler L is a 33-year-old who works as a sales leader.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch!

Must Read: BTS The Comeback: Netflix To Stream The K-Pop Band’s Highly Anticipated Return & A Feature Documentary – Release Date & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News