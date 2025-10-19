For those who follow American reality TV, chances are you’ve already come across Love Is Blind on Netflix. Often described as a social experiment, the show explores whether people can truly fall in love without ever seeing each other. Its format follows a group of men and women who date one another in separate pods, where they can talk but not see each other.

Advertisement

Over the course of ten days, they get to know multiple partners and may even get engaged before meeting face-to-face. Once they meet in person, the couples spend some time together and ultimately decide whether to get married or part ways. As of now, Love is Blind is into its ninth season. Let’s see how each of the nine seasons fared in terms of IMDb ratings and rank them from best to worst.

Love is Blind Seasons 1-9 – Ranked By Average IMDb Ratings

1. Season 6 (2024)

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Couples Who Married : Amy and Johnny

: Amy and Johnny IMDb Rating: 6.58/10

2. Season 9 (2025, ongoing)

Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Couples Who Married : None confirmed yet

: None confirmed yet IMDb Rating: 6.54/10

3. Season 7 (2024)

Location: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. Couples Who Married : Taylor Krause & Garrett Josemans, Ashley and Tyler

: Taylor Krause & Garrett Josemans, Ashley and Tyler IMDb Rating: 6.45/10

4. Season 2 (2022)

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Couples Who Married : Danielle D. & Nick Thompson, Iyanna and Jarrette

: Danielle D. & Nick Thompson, Iyanna and Jarrette IMDb Rating: 6.35/10

5. Season 1 (2020)

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Couples Who Married : Lauren Speed & Cameron Hamilton, Amber Pike & Matt Barnett

: Lauren Speed & Cameron Hamilton, Amber Pike & Matt Barnett IMDb Rating: 6.27/10

6. Season 3 (2022)

Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Couples Who Married : Alexa Alfia & Brennon Lemieux, Colleen Reed & Matt Bolton

: Alexa Alfia & Brennon Lemieux, Colleen Reed & Matt Bolton IMDb Rating: 6.26/10

7. Season 4 (2023)

Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Couples Who Married : Tiffany Pennywell & Brett Brown, Chelsea Griffin & Kwame Appiah, Bliss Poureetezadi & Zack Goytowski

: Tiffany Pennywell & Brett Brown, Chelsea Griffin & Kwame Appiah, Bliss Poureetezadi & Zack Goytowski IMDb Rating: 6.13/10

8. Season 5 (2023)

Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Couples Who Married : Lydia and Milton

: Lydia and Milton IMDb Rating: 5.56/10

9. Season 8 (2025)

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Couples Who Married: Daniel Mezzenga & Taylor Carton

Daniel Mezzenga & Taylor Carton IMDb Rating: 5.46/10

Based on these ratings, Love Is Blind Season 6 is currently the highest-rated, with a 6.58/10 score, followed closely by Season 9 and Season 7, which have 6.54/10 and 6.45/10 ratings, respectively. With Season 9 still ongoing, it remains to be seen whether the remaining episodes could push it to become the top-rated season across all Love Is Blind installments.

Love is Blind Season 9 – Official Trailer

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Elizabeth Lail’s Best Roles Ranked By IMDb Rating: From You To Gossip Girl

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News