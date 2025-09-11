Over the years, Love is Blind has cemented itself as one of the most hit and successful dating reality shows. The concept of pursuing connections without knowing what they look like was approved and enjoyed by the audience, who found it unique and exciting. Now, it’s time for season nine of the show.

The new edition is set to premiere in October, and 32 individuals based in Denver are ready to embark on this journey to potentially find romance, connection, compatibility, and understanding without any physical attraction being an obstacle. Here are the contestants participating this season.

Love Is Blind Season 9: Meet The Contestants

Anton is 29 years old and works in transportation and logistics. Blake is a 34-year-old accountant. Brenden is a 32-year-old finance manager. Chase is a 29-year-old water treatment consultant. Up next, Dayo is a 30-year-old IT advisor. Dylan is a 32-year-old financial analyst. Edmond is 29 years old. He is a realtor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Jensen is a 29-year-old data analyst. Joe is a 29-year-old salesperson. Jordan is a 30-year-old service manager. Logan is a 35-year-old account executive. Michael is a 41-year-old who works in medical sales. Mike is a 38-year-old real estate investor. Nick is 28 years old. He is a luxury watch dealer. Patrick is a 31-year-old construction manager. Rohan is a 27-year-old who works in private equity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Is Blind (@loveisblindnetflix)

Now, talking about women: Ali is a 29-year-old nurse. Anastasia is a 29-year-old nurse. Anna is a 28-year-old hairstylist. Then there’s Annie, a 31-year-old salon owner. Ashley is a 35-year-old director of compliance. Aza is a 32-year-old events manager. Chyn is a 39-year-old marketing manager. Hilary is a 39-year-old who works in medical device sales. Next, Kacie is 34 years old.

She is a hair and makeup artist. Kait is a 33-year-old registered dietitian. Kalybriah is a 29-year-old social worker. Kaylen is a 29-year-old account executive. Madison is a 28-year-old UX and UI designer. Megan H is a 36-year-old property manager. Megan W is a 35-year-old entrepreneur. The final woman participant in this season of Love Is Blind is Shelby, a 35-year-old realtor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Is Blind (@loveisblindnetflix)

Which contestants are you hoping to see connect and explore a connection with? Stay tuned for even more details about season 9 of Love Is Blind as the new edition comes closer to airing.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless: Head Writer Josh Griffith Reveals Storylines To Expect During Fall 2025

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News