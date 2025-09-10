The drama, alliances, plotting, and business movies are in full swing on The Young and the Restless. Josh Griffith, the soap opera’s head writer and executive producer, recently revealed what stories to expect in the fall and what adventures the beloved characters will be seen on.

During a conversation with TV Insider, he revealed that Nikki, Victor, Jack, and Diane might be forced to form an alliance due to Cane. According to the story, “Jack and Victor may find that they need to set aside their hatred of each other and work together to fight him off.” But it can’t really last long.

The rivalry between them will eventually spark chaos, and they will try to show the other down, thus inflaming the feud once again. Up next, there is going to be an “interesting triangle with Phyllis on one side and Lily on the other” regarding Cane. Josh claims that Phyllis is attracted to Aristotle Dumas.

Dumas is Cane’s alias and not the real him. She enjoys the power and the money. On the other hand, Lily loves Cane for who is instead of some alias that he created to keep himself under the radar. The focus will be “which of those two personas that Cane represents will win out” in the coming days.

Devon will “be the voice of reason with Lily” while also being involved in the whole Mariah, Tessa, and Daniel story. Mariah is struggling with guilt and trauma, which has pushed Tessa away. Meanwhile, Daniel has begun falling for Tessa while being a shoulder for her to lean on, and it might explode.

Audra and Nate may have broken up, but Noah is coming back to town, and the two have a lot of history together. On the other hand, Cane will dangle Chancellor in front of Billy, who will have to fight the temptation to jump in. “Sally is going to have to draw a line in the sand” due to this whole mess.

Jill and Billy’s mother-son relationship has been strained lately, but now she will try “to repair that anger and pain that Billy’s feeling.” But she also “sees Cane as the surrogate son that Billy could never be,” which will “feed into Billy’s own insecurity and anger,” causing some more drama.

As for Claire, “Holden offers her a wilder, more edgy adventure,” but will this lead to the end of her already tumultuous romance with Kylie? Victoria is worried about Claire, and when she sees her get closer to the mysterious Holden, she may have to decide how far she will go to protect her daughter.

Nick and Sharon will go to Los Angeles to save their son Noah “from going down a dangerous, dangerous path.” Adam and Chelsea will be involved in “Cane’s attack on the Newman empire” story. Danny and Christine are all set to get married in a two-day standalone event but Phyllis lurks around.

Will she cause some drama on their special day? Lastly, Michael will get a job offer from Cane. When Michael considers fixing his equation with Victor, Lauren is not going to be happy about it and will stand between them.

