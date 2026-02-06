Bridgerton remains the most loved Regency drama series in the world, and the fans love the characters. Though it is based on the book series by Julia Quinn, the Netflix series is making changes. Here’s what some of them are.
Bridgerton: How Many Kids Each Sibling Had & How Netflix Show Is Making Changes
1. Daphne Bridgerton
- Book: The Duke And I
- Season: 1
- Show Status: Married
- Endgame: Simon Basset
- Actors: Phoebe Dynevor & Regé-Jean Page
- Children: Amelia, Belinda, Caroline, David, Edward
Daphne and Simon had five children in the books, with their first child being a girl named Amelia. In the show, their first child is a boy named August.
2. Anthony Bridgerton
- Book: The Viscount Who Loved Me
- Season: 2
- Show Status: Married
- Endgame: Kate Sharma
- Actors: Jonathan Bailey & Simone Ashley
- Children: Edmund, Miles, Charlotte, Mary
Kate and Anthony had four children in the books, with their first child being a boy named Edmund. In the show, their first child will be introduced in part two of season four, but it’s to be seen what the name or gender will be.
Trending
3. Colin Bridgerton
- Book: Romancing Mister Bridgerton
- Season: 3
- Show Status: Married
- Endgame: Penelope Featherington
- Actors: Luke Newton & Nicola Coughlan
- Children: Agatha, Thomas, Jane, George
Penelope and Colin had four children in the books, their first child being a girl named Agatha. But in the show, their first child is a boy named Elliot.
4. Benedict Bridgerton
- Book: An Offer From A Gentleman
- Season: 4
- Show Status: In Love
- Endgame: Sophie Baek
- Actors: Luke Thompson & Yerin Ha
- Children: Charles, Alexander, William, Violet
Sophie and Benedict had four children in the books, with their first child being a boy named Charles. In the show, they are still finding their way towards each other. Part two of the season will witness their happy ending.
5. Eloise Bridgerton
- Book: To Sir Phillip, With Love
- Season: 5 or 6
- Show Status: Single
- Endgame: Phillip Crane
- Actors: Claudia Jessie & Chris Fulton
- Children: Penelope, Georgiana, Frederick
Eloise and Phillip had three children in the books, with their first child being a girl named Penelope. In the show, the two characters have yet to meet.
6. Francesca Bridgerton
- Book: When He Was Wicked
- Season: 5 or 6
- Show Status: Married to John Stirling
- Endgame: Michaela Stirling
- Actors: Hannah Dodd & Masali Baduza
- Children: John, Janet
Francesca and Michael had two children in the books, with their first child being a boy named John. In the show, they changed love interest Michael’s gender and introduced Michaela instead for a WLW romance route.
7. Hyacinth Bridgerton
- Book: It’s In His Kiss
- Season: 7 or 8
- Show Status: Single
- Endgame: Gareth St. Clair
- Actor: Florence Hunt
- Children: George, Isabella
Hyacinth and Gareth had two children in the books, with their first child a boy named George. Meanwhile, in the show, Hyacinth is still too young.
8. Gregory Bridgerton
- Book: On The Way To The Wedding
- Season: 7 or 8
- Show Status: Single
- Endgame: Lucy Abernathy
- Actor: Will Tilston
- Children: Katharine, Richard, Hermione, Daphne, Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Eloise, Francesca
Lucy and Gregory had nine children in the books, with their first child being a girl named Katharine. Meanwhile, in the show, Gregory is still too young.
Advertisement
For more such stories, check out TV updates!
Must Read: The Bold And The Beautiful: Is Miss Dylan Connected To Luna Nozawa? Sydney Bullock Breaks Silence
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News