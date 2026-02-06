Bridgerton remains the most loved Regency drama series in the world, and the fans love the characters. Though it is based on the book series by Julia Quinn, the Netflix series is making changes. Here’s what some of them are.

Bridgerton: How Many Kids Each Sibling Had & How Netflix Show Is Making Changes

1. Daphne Bridgerton

Book : The Duke And I

: The Duke And I Season : 1

: 1 Show Status : Married

: Married Endgame : Simon Basset

: Simon Basset Actors : Phoebe Dynevor & Regé-Jean Page

: Phoebe Dynevor & Regé-Jean Page Children: Amelia, Belinda, Caroline, David, Edward

Daphne and Simon had five children in the books, with their first child being a girl named Amelia. In the show, their first child is a boy named August.

2. Anthony Bridgerton

Book : The Viscount Who Loved Me

: The Viscount Who Loved Me Season : 2

: 2 Show Status : Married

: Married Endgame : Kate Sharma

: Kate Sharma Actors : Jonathan Bailey & Simone Ashley

: Jonathan Bailey & Simone Ashley Children: Edmund, Miles, Charlotte, Mary

Kate and Anthony had four children in the books, with their first child being a boy named Edmund. In the show, their first child will be introduced in part two of season four, but it’s to be seen what the name or gender will be.

3. Colin Bridgerton

Book : Romancing Mister Bridgerton

: Romancing Mister Bridgerton Season : 3

: 3 Show Status : Married

: Married Endgame : Penelope Featherington

: Penelope Featherington Actors : Luke Newton & Nicola Coughlan

: Luke Newton & Nicola Coughlan Children: Agatha, Thomas, Jane, George

Penelope and Colin had four children in the books, their first child being a girl named Agatha. But in the show, their first child is a boy named Elliot.

4. Benedict Bridgerton

Book : An Offer From A Gentleman

: An Offer From A Gentleman Season : 4

: 4 Show Status : In Love

: In Love Endgame : Sophie Baek

: Sophie Baek Actors : Luke Thompson & Yerin Ha

: Luke Thompson & Yerin Ha Children: Charles, Alexander, William, Violet

Sophie and Benedict had four children in the books, with their first child being a boy named Charles. In the show, they are still finding their way towards each other. Part two of the season will witness their happy ending.

5. Eloise Bridgerton

Book : To Sir Phillip, With Love

: To Sir Phillip, With Love Season : 5 or 6

: 5 or 6 Show Status : Single

: Single Endgame : Phillip Crane

: Phillip Crane Actors : Claudia Jessie & Chris Fulton

: Claudia Jessie & Chris Fulton Children: Penelope, Georgiana, Frederick

Eloise and Phillip had three children in the books, with their first child being a girl named Penelope. In the show, the two characters have yet to meet.

6. Francesca Bridgerton

Book : When He Was Wicked

: When He Was Wicked Season : 5 or 6

: 5 or 6 Show Status : Married to John Stirling

: Married to John Stirling Endgame : Michaela Stirling

: Michaela Stirling Actors : Hannah Dodd & Masali Baduza

: Hannah Dodd & Masali Baduza Children: John, Janet

Francesca and Michael had two children in the books, with their first child being a boy named John. In the show, they changed love interest Michael’s gender and introduced Michaela instead for a WLW romance route.

7. Hyacinth Bridgerton

Book : It’s In His Kiss

: It’s In His Kiss Season : 7 or 8

: 7 or 8 Show Status : Single

: Single Endgame : Gareth St. Clair

: Gareth St. Clair Actor : Florence Hunt

: Florence Hunt Children: George, Isabella

Hyacinth and Gareth had two children in the books, with their first child a boy named George. Meanwhile, in the show, Hyacinth is still too young.

8. Gregory Bridgerton

Book : On The Way To The Wedding

: On The Way To The Wedding Season : 7 or 8

: 7 or 8 Show Status : Single

: Single Endgame : Lucy Abernathy

: Lucy Abernathy Actor : Will Tilston

: Will Tilston Children: Katharine, Richard, Hermione, Daphne, Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Eloise, Francesca

Lucy and Gregory had nine children in the books, with their first child being a girl named Katharine. Meanwhile, in the show, Gregory is still too young.

