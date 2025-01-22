The historical series, Bridgerton, premiered in December 2020 and instantly became a hit amongst the fans. The franchise now has three released seasons, fourth in production at the moment, and a Queen Charlotte spinoff. Based on the book series by Julia Quinn, the show revolves around the Bridgerton family.

The Bridgerton Family Tree Explained

Viscount Edmund Bridgerton (played by Rupert Evans)

Edmund is the husband of Violet and the father as well as patriarch of the Bridgeton family. He died due to a poisonous bee sting while his wife was pregnant with their youngest child, leaving the title to his oldest Anthony.

Dowager Viscountess Violet Bridgerton (played by Ruth Gemmell)

Violet was born to Lady and Lord Ledger. She fell in love with Edmund and the two got married and created a large family for themselves. She took a long while to recover from the tragedy of Edmund’s death, leaving her son Anthony to take care of the responsibilities of the home, of his 7 younger siblings, as well as the duty as the new head and Viscount of the family.

Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey)

Anthony is the son of Violet and Edmund, the eldest Bridgerton sibling, and the one who became the head and Viscount of the family at a very young age when Edmund died. He is married to Viscountess Kate Sharma and their love story is one for the ages. They are expecting their first child soon.

Viscountess Kathani “Kate” Sharma

Kate is a headstrong woman who took care of her family as the eldest child of her nuclear family. Born in India, she lived with her stepmother Mary and half-sister Edwina after her father died. She is happily married to Anthony and the two are on the way to India as they expect their first child together.

Unnamed Sharma Bridgerton

Kate and Anthony’s child is yet to be born but as per the books, their first born is a boy named Edmund, named after Anthony’s father. Season four will shed more light on their baby and whether they follow the books.

Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson)

Benedict is the second child of Violet and Bridgerton. A lover of the arts and the concept of merrymaking, he has always run away from marriage and the several offers he has received from parents for their daughters. The upcoming season four will revolve around his story with Sophie Baek.

Sophie Baek (played by Yerin Ha)

Sophie is the love interest and future wife of Benedict. While not much is known about her since the season is yet to be released, the character is expected to be from a poorer section of society, thus making things harder for her romance with Benedict, who belongs to a rich and affluent family.

Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton)

Colin is the third child of Violet and Edmund. He is a traveller who explored several countries and cities around the world. The third season showed his love story with his childhood friend and writer Penelope Featherington. The season wrapped up with a scene of them adoring their unnamed son.

Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan)

Penelope is the youngest daughter of Portia and Archibald Featherington. She enjoys writing and was the infamous Lady Whistledown who used to write the gossip and scandal sheets. Season three finally saw her reveal her identity to the rest of the people. She is married to Colin and the two have a son who is yet to be named but is a Bridgerton and a Featherington.

Unnamed Featherington Bridgerton

He was shown as a newborn toward the end of season three and while he is yet to be named in the show, in the books they have two sons George and Thomas. Season four will reveal which name the show went with.

Duchess Daphne Bridgerton (played by Phoebe Dynevor)

Daphne is the fourth child and the first daughter of Violet and Edmund. She debuted during the first season and found her love story with Duke Simon Basset who she is now married to. The two have a son named August.

Duke Simon Basset (played by Rege-Jean Page)

Simon is a former rake and the husband of Daphne. He used to be friends with Anthony which was an obstacle in his love story with Daphne. Though he never wanted kids, he grew to love it and has a son named August.

August Bridgerton Basset

August, lovingly known as Augie, is the first child and son of Daphne and Simon. He is also the first grandchild of the chaotic Bridgerton family.

Eloise Bridgerton (played by Claudia Jessie)

Eloise is the fifth child and second daughter of Violet and Edmund. She is a headstrong and independent woman who enjoys reading and really wants to make a change in the rules of society, specifically the rights of women. Her romance with the printer’s apprentice Theo Sharpe was a fan-favorite.

Francesca Bridgerton (played by Hannah Dodd)

Francesca is the sixth child of Violet and Edmund and is the introvert of the family. She found a friendship in John Stirling, the Earl of Kilmartin, and got married to him but his impending death and her upcoming romance with Michaela Stirling is supposed to be her turn at happily-ever-after.

Gregory Bridgerton (played by Will Tilston)

Gregory is the seventh child and the youngest son of Violet and Edmund. He is an awkward troublemaker who tries to find his place in the family.

Hyacinth Bridgerton (played by Florence Hunt)

Hyacinth is the eighth and the last child of Violet and Edmund. She was born after the death of her father. She is a carefree and happy-go-lucky girl who also has a very keen eye and a strong sense of observation.

