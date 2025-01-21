The Real Housewives has enjoyed success not just on American shores but also across the world. With several international installments, fans have a lot to pick and choose from. The Sydney edition of the franchise has also enjoyed its own audience and season three is back and better than ever.

It promises drama, glamor, fun, and entertainment galore. Now that the wait of the viewers is over, they are ecstatic to watch episodes of the brand-new season. Here’s what we know about the reality series including its release date, the cast members, and what to expect from the upcoming season.

The Real Housewives Of Sydney Season 3: Release Date

Season three of The Real Housewives of Sydney will premiere on February 25, 2025, on Binge. The second season of the show is available to stream on the platform for those who want a refresher or are starting anew. It will have 10 episodes which will drop every Tuesday at 1:30 pm AEDT.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BINGE (@binge)

The Real Housewives Of Sydney Season 3: Cast

The cast for season three of The Real Housewives of Sydney has Caroline Gaultier, Dr. Kate Adams, Sally Obermeder, Nicole O’Neil, Terry Biviano, and Krissy Marsh. The new addition of the edition is Martine Chippendale.

The Real Housewives Of Sydney Season 3: What To Expect

The third season promises “fresh drama, luxury getaways and next-level fashion” against “Sydney’s stunning skyline and iconic harbour.” The official synopsis of the show says, “Caroline Gaultier’s feud with Dr. Kate Adams erupts into a social media blocking war, all while she balances caring for her ailing mum and a whirlwind romance.” Meanwhile, “Sally Obermeder debuts a stunning transformation but is pushed to her limits.”

It happens during a girls trip to Noosa which becomes very tense. Up next, “Nicole O’Neil faces empty-nester blues and mounting tension with Terry Biviano.” As for the new cast addition, “Martine Chippendale stirs the pot, clashing with the outspoken Krissy Marsh.” The viewers are intrigued to see what she adds to the mix of the returning housewives and dynamics.

The description adds that the drama this season peaks during a getaway, “where tempers flare, and one housewife makes a dramatic exit.” To add to it, alliances change and dynamics shift with rivalries heating up and bonds of sisterhood being tested. The trailer, which released a few hours ago, has managed to capture the attention of the audience who are waiting for it.

Fans React To The Real Housewives of Sydney Season 3

Meanwhile, a user wrote, “I LOVED Sydney housewives. Really surprised me. Cannot wait for this now!” Another noted, “Krissy front and center where she belongs!” A third replied, “Yessss so keen! Melbourne next please?” and a couple of others agreed about wanting the Melbourne edition of The Real Housewives back in the comments section.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: From Finn’s Surprising Realisation To Liam Being Suspicious Of Bill

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News