Bridgerton Season 4 saw a record-breaking debut on Netflix. Part 1 dominated global streaming charts with nearly 40 million views in its first four days. After that, Netflix has confirmed that Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 will premiere in late February.

The second half of the season will consist of the final four episodes, concluding the long-awaited romantic saga between Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and the mysterious Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). According to reports, the series is currently the most-watched title on the platform, fueling immense anticipation for the conclusion of the “Cinderella-esque” adaptation of Julia Quinn’s novel, An Offer From a Gentleman.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Release Date & Episodes

Netflix has maintained its four-week bridge between installments, a tactic first utilized during Season 3. As confirmed by official Netflix listings, Part 2 will drop at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET on February 26.

The final episodes of the season are:

Episode 5: “Yes or No”

Episode 6: “The Passing Winter”

Episode 7: “The Beyond”

Episode 8: “Dance in the Country”

Part 1 concluded with a massive cliffhanger with Benedict Bridgerton unknowingly falling for a “Lady in Silver” at his mother’s masquerade ball. But the arc turned 360 degrees when he later encountered her as a maid in his own household.

According to Tudum, Part 2 will pivot from the Cinderella-esque fantasy of the ball to the harsh social realities of the Regency era. The newly released teaser for Part 2 hints at the resolution of the “Silver Lady” identity crisis. Showrunner Jess Brownell teased that while Benedict lives in a world of art and fantasy, Sophie lives in a world of survival.

The upcoming episodes are expected to feature the fan-favorite bathtub scene from Julia Quinn’s novel, signaling a more intimate and high-stakes turn for the couple as they navigate class barriers.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Cast: Who is Returning?

Part 2 will mark the return of all primary characters of the Netflix show. It includes Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Katie Leung, Claudia Jessie, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, and Hannah Dodd.

With Season 4 wrapping production at Shepperton Studios in June 2025, industry sources suggest the Part 2 finale will likely include a “hand-off” moment. This will hint at whether Season 5 will focus on Eloise or Francesca, both of whom have seen significant character development this year.

