After a long wait, XO Kitty is back with its third season. Kitty Song Covey is all set to return to the Korean Independent School of Seoul, also known as KISS, for her senior year. A spinoff of the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before film series, the show became a success when it premiered in 2023.

Now it’s time for Kitty to dive deeper into various aspects of her life, be it romance or family. Fans are hopeful about an endgame between her and Min Ho. Here’s what we know about XO, Kitty Season 3, including when it premieres, cast returnees and additions, and other details.

XO, Kitty Season 3: Premiere Date & Cast Additions For Jenny Han’s Show

Jenny Han’s XO, Kitty Season 3 is all set to premiere on April 2, 2026, on Netflix. As for the cast additions, there are new members to the cast. Sule Thelwell will play Marius, Soy Kim will essay Yisoo, while Christine Hwang will portray the role of Gigi. Most of the original cast members are returning.

Anna Cathcart is back to lead the show as Kitty Song Covey, and Minyeong Choi will be back as Dae. Other returnees include Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Anthony Keyvan as Q, Regan Aliyah as Juliana, Hojo Shin as Jiwon, Peter Thurnwald as Alex as well and Joshua Lee as Jin.

Joining them are Sasha Bhasin as Praveena, Michael K. Lee as Professor Lee, Philippe Lee as Mr. Moon, Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison, Sunny Oh as Mihee, and Han Bi Ryu as Eunice. Additionally, Hojo, who plays the role of Kitty’s cousin, has been upgraded to a series regular this upcoming season.

XO, Kitty Season 3: What To Expect From Netflix’s Spinoff Series?

The second season of XO, Kitty concluded with Kitty’s scholarship being renewed and her reuniting with her family while finding out about relatives she had no idea existed. She also fell for her former boyfriend’s best friend, Min Ho. The previous season ended with her asking him to wait for her.

As for what’s next for Kitty, she is returning to KISS for her senior and final year. Per the synopsis, “She’s going to make meaningful memories with her friends, grow closer to her relatives in Korea, and make decisions about her future,” but “surprise revelations” will force her to “embrace the unexpected.”

And most importantly, it remains to be seen if Kitty and Min Ho dive into romance and give their feelings a chance, knowing how they truly feel.

