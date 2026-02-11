Part one of season four of Bridgerton has focused on quite a lot of different themes. Be it the focus on the working class or the friction between Lady Agatha and Queen Charlotte, highlighting their differences in position. But it made fans question if Lady Danbury was leaving. Here’s what we know.

Bridgerton: Why Does Agatha Danbury Want To Leave The Ton?

In part one of the 4th season, Lady Danbury shared with Queen Charlotte her desire to return to her home. “I am considering playing less of a part in society this year. It is time. I long to travel to visit my ancestral home. I have not been there since I was four years old,” she expressed to her friend.

Agatha added that she wanted to leave at the end of the social season, but promised that it was not a forever goodbye and that she would even keep in touch. But the Queen was strictly against this and told her no, which led to some friction and emotional moments in their decades-long friendship.

Adjoa Andoh, who plays Agatha Danbury, told People, “I think we get to moments in our life… where you suddenly want to reflect a bit and think about stuff you maybe haven’t had time to think about.” She added that she does not want to “throw away this world” but needs to set her heart at rest.

“I think lots of us have long friendships, and those friendships do get tested, and how do you sustain them?” she asked about the dynamic between the Queen and her character. Golda Rosheuvel, who essays Queen Charlotte, was also delighted with getting the chance to explore a change in dynamic.

The tension and the conflict were exciting for her to play. “We’ve never seen them scream at each other or use these cards in this way,” she felt about their friendship on equal footing on a personal level, despite their status as queen and doyenne of the Ton. It was a new space for the actors.

Is Adjoa Andoh Exiting Netflix’s Bridgerton Before Season 5?

During a conversation with Deadline, Jess Brownell, who is the showrunner of the series, confirmed that Adjoa Andoh was not leaving. “We have no intention of Adjoa stepping back. She’s still absolutely a part of the story in season 5. It was more about wanting to explore the dynamic between a friendship.”

She added that the goal with the storyline was to explore a new dynamic between the two that focused on their power imbalance instead of the respect they have for each other. Jess felt, “It was interesting to explore what happens when Lady Danbury wants to do something for herself.”

