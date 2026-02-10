Before Bridgerton pushed her into worldwide attention, Yerin Ha had already maintained a substantial screen presence. Her casting as Sophie Baek opposite Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton Season 4 marked a clear shift in scale, of course. She previously led the 2023 miniseries Bad Behaviour as Alice in the Rebecca Starford adaptation.

Around that time, she also appeared in Troppo, playing Ah Rah in the crime drama. Feature films entered the picture with Sissy in 2022, which was her first major cinema credit. Born in Sydney in 1998, performance shaped her early environment through family ties to acting. Her formal training started young at Seoul’s Kaywon High School of Arts.

Further refinement came later at the National Institute of Dramatic Art. Ha’s early professional experience followed in theater and television. It included work with the Sydney Theatre Company and a recurring role on Reef Break. By the time Bridgerton arrived, the base was already built. Want to know more about her earlier breakthrough? Keep reading to know more!

1. Halo (2022)

Creator: Kyle Killen

Kyle Killen IMDb Rating : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Streaming On: Netflix, Paramount+ (US), JioHotstar (India)

Yerin Ha’s first real global entry came with Halo. Cast as Kwan Ha, Yerin Ha joined a massive Paramount+ production backed by Steven Spielberg. The role placed her inside one of gaming’s most recognized franchises. Kwan Ha, a young resident of Madrigal, becomes tied to the wider conflict involving the UNSC and Master Chief. The character runs across both seasons, which means sustained visibility. While the reception was divergent, the scale of the drama was undeniable. It marked her arrival on international screens. If you wish to see the show, Halo is primarily available to stream on Paramount+ in the US and on JioHotstar in India.

“I would say Kwan Ha in Halo, without hesitation. When you’re working on such a big-budget series, you feel a bit like a fish out of water. No one can prepare you for that experience until you’ve been through it yourself.“ – Yerin Ha on her most formative role pic.twitter.com/KDIKrB3Qcr — Yerin Ha Source (@yerinhasource) January 5, 2026

2. The Survivors (2025)

Creator: Tony Ayres

Tony Ayres IMDb Rating : 6.6/10

: 6.6/10 Streaming On: Netflix

Next came a grounded shift with Netflix’s The Survivors. Here, the Aussie actress plays Mia Chang, the partner of Kieran Elliott. The series follows their return to his coastal hometown, where the suppressed concussion resurfaces. The role allowed her to operate outside sci-fi and spectacle. It also reinforced her presence on major streaming platforms. You can stream it on Netflix.

🧵 The Survivors / Yerin Ha / Mia Chang Scene Packs pic.twitter.com/2KPXZuwSw9 — bia (@beebeakbee) June 7, 2025

3. Dune: Prophecy (2024)

Creator: Diane Ademu-John

Diane Ademu-John IMDb Rating : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Streaming On: HBO Max, Prime Video (US), JioHotstar (India)

Before the Survivors, she had already entered another global universe through HBO’s Dune: Prophecy. Ha appears as young Kasha Jinjo in recurring flashbacks. Kasha belongs to the Bene Gesserit Sisterhood. It is a covert group of women wielding political influence, elite training, and rare powers within the Dune universe.

Notably, the older version of Kasha (who becomes Reverend Mother Kasha Jinjo), the Emperor’s Truthsayer (an elite Bene Gesserit role), is played by actor Jihae. Though the role was brief, the association carried weight for Ha. With this, being part of the Dune prequel added industry credibility. Watch Ha in Dune: Prophecy by streaming on Max in the US and on JioHotstar in India.

Yerin Ha plays a young Kasha whom Jihae plays in adulthood in HBO’s DUNE Prophecy series. pic.twitter.com/2uWNN1Nc2U — 𝐑. Å𝐥í | Secrets of Dune (@SecretsOfDune) October 3, 2024

