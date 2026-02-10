2025 was an exciting year for Netflix, delivering an interesting mix of series that had something for everyone. From the hard-hitting drama Adolescence and the scenic crime thriller Untamed to the gripping sci-fi epic The Eternaut, the platform also featured several major returning hits, including Stranger Things Season 5, Squid Game Season 3, and The Diplomat Season 3. The momentum isn’t slowing down, as 2026 is already shaping up to be another exciting year, with several highly anticipated series arriving soon. Here are five Netflix shows releasing in February and March that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

1. The Night Agent Season 3

Creator: Shawn Ryan

Shawn Ryan Release Date: February 19, 2026

Plot: Gabriel Basso reprises his role as the relentless FBI agent Peter Sutherland in the third season of the action thriller series The Night Agent. The latest chapter features a globe-trotting mission where Peter pursues a rogue Treasury Department official who has fled the country with highly sensitive documents.

2. Vladimir

Creator: Julia May Jonas (based on her novel)

Julia May Jonas (based on her novel) Release Date: March 5, 2026

Plot: The eight-episode dark comedy-drama follows the story of a middle-aged English professor (Rachel Weisz), whose life spirals out of control after she becomes obsessed with a handsome colleague, Vladimir (Leo Woodall), at her liberal arts college.

3. One Piece Season 2

Creator: Matt Owens and Joe Tracz

Matt Owens and Joe Tracz Release Date: March 10, 2026

Plot: One Piece Season 2 raises the stakes with tougher enemies and even more dangerous adventures. Luffy (Inaki Godoy) and the Straw Hats sail into the legendary Grand Line, a mysterious and dangerous sea filled with strange islands and powerful new foes, as they continue their hunt for the world’s greatest treasure.

4. Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

Creator: Haley Z. Boston

Haley Z. Boston Release Date: March 26, 2026

Plot: Rooted in the fear of marrying the wrong person, the horror drama follows Rachel and Nicky, a couple just days away from their wedding. As the big day approaches, unsettling events begin to unfold in their lives.

5. Detective Hole

Creator: Jo Nesbø

Jo Nesbø Release Date: March 26, 2026

Plot: The whodunit thriller follows a brilliant but troubled homicide detective as he hunts an elusive serial killer while confronting his own demons and a formidable adversary. It features Tobias Santelmann, Joel Kinnaman, and Pia Tjelta.

