Netflix started off last year with a title that refused to fade from headlines and international coverage. The show named Adolescence arrived with a raw nerve and held it, spreading fast across the platform and beyond. Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, and starring Owen Cooper, the series dug into the damage shaped by a social media-driven culture and violence toward young women. Viewers stayed with it, logging more than 555 million hours watched over the year (per Collider), a figure that kept climbing as word spread.

Stephen Graham Hints At Adolescence’s Possible Return

After Stephen Graham’s Golden Globe win for Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology, or TV Movie, the actor spoke about the future of Adolescence. He hinted that the story may not be finished, suggesting the idea lives deep in his mind and Jack Thorne’s, waiting to be pulled out in three or four years.

“I cannot answer that question because it’s somewhere in the deep recesses of my mind and Jack’s mind, and we’ll pull it out in three or four years, so stay tuned,” Graham said, as per Deadline.

The Story Behind Adolescence

The impact of Adolescence still rests on its premise. A family faces its worst fear when 13-year-old Jamie Miller is arrested for murdering a schoolmate. The arrest forces his parents to confront guilt and the uncomfortable spaces between love and responsibility. Each episode stays close to that emotional ground, never drifting far from the damage left behind.

Adolescence Sweeps Golden Globes

Adolescence’s recognition followed in a big way, and the Golden Globes 2026 sealed its fate. The mini-series collected four awards in one night, including acting wins for Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty, and breakout performer Owen Cooper. The series also claimed Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television.

