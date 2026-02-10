In the mood for an action comedy? Then why not check out a British series called The Wrong Mans? It revolves around mistaken identity and two ordinary civilians who get pulled into organized crime, espionage, and much more. The series has two seasons; the first is great, while the second is good but not as strong. It is a highly bingeable title that both critics and audiences enjoyed. It holds a 95 percent rating on the Tomatometer for both seasons combined and an 86 percent score on the Popcornmeter. Created by James Corden and Mathew Baynton, who also play the lead roles, the series is directed by Jim Field Smith.

The Wrong Mans: Plot

Sam Pinkett, played by Mathew Baynton, is a worker at Berkshire County Council who witnesses a car accident. At the scene of the accident, he finds a ringing phone and answers it. On the other end is a kidnapper demanding money and threatening to kill a woman. Phil Bourne, played by James Corden, works in the same building as Sam and convinces him to try to rescue her. This decision marks the start of an odyssey that pulls them into organized crime, blackmail, espionage agencies, building explosives, and even ending up in a foreign prison, among many other misadventures.

Why You Should Watch The Wrong Mans

The title itself may sound wrong, but the comedy in this buddy series works remarkably well. Unlike many action spy comedies, the action, tension, and danger in The Wrong Mans never feel silly. There are real stakes, and the show does not play out like a spoof. Two ordinary guys get caught in the middle of organized crime, blackmail, and intense fight sequences. While some moments require a bit of suspension of disbelief for these goofballs to survive, much of it feels surprisingly realistic.

The series feels more like a drama than a typical comedy. Once you get the hang of it, the plot becomes highly engaging. Mathew Baynton and James Corden deliver strong performances and are perfectly cast in their roles. The characters feel grounded and relatable, especially at the start of the show, which explores real problems such as loneliness and the inability to move on.

Where To Watch The Wrong Mans?

The Wrong Mans is a Hulu original. In the USA you can also purchase the series on Prime Video, with Season 1 priced at $16.99 and Season 2 at $9.99. In the UK, the show can be streamed for free on BBC iPlayer. Unfortunately, the series is not currently available to Indian viewers on any streaming platform.

