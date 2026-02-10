The Bold and the Beautiful has been making some interesting choices when it comes to the guest appearances they have been roping in for the soap opera. The latest addition to the mix is Gleb Savchenko, a Russian dancer and choreographer known for his work on Dancing with the Stars.

This crossover between a DWTS cast member and the CBS soap was a surprise for the fans. Gleb is all set to play Alexei. He will be accompanied by dancer Marcquet Hill, who will portray Davis. Here’s what he revealed about his special appearance on the show and his thoughts on even more.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Is DWTS Pro Gleb Savchenko Joining Daphne’s Bridal Shower?

Gleb and Marcquet will be dancing at Daphne Rose’s bridal shower on the show. Steffy Forrester is all set to throw Daphne, who is an employee of Forrester Creations and is engaged to Carter Walton, a shower. Prior to the wedding, it’s time for some fun, and it seems Gleb is a key part of that.

During a conversation with US Weekly, he opened up about his stint and experience working on the daytime drama. “It honestly came together very naturally and in the moment. Marcquet and I built the choreography on the spot. We were feeding off the energy in the room,” he expressed about it.

Gleb pointed out that everyone on set was fully committed and leaning into the scene’s more fun, high-energy vibe. Their goal was to pretend as waiters who reveal themselves as dancers and elevate the party. Gleb said the whole experience felt very familiar and like an extended family.

“I’ve worked with some of the crew for over a decade, so the atmosphere was incredibly welcoming and comfortable. It made the entire experience feel seamless and genuinely enjoyable,” he explained, referring to some of the crew members having worked on Dancing with the Stars for years.

Gleb mused that he would be open to coming back for more appearances, even for Daphne and Carter’s wedding. He said, “I love when storytelling and movement come together in a meaningful way on screen.” More than that, Gleb felt he would be thrilled if he could get the chance to act more.

The dancer revealed that the opportunity to further develop a character within the show’s world would be one he would gladly take. Gleb has been on Dancing with the Stars for 13 seasons but has not won the title yet. He first joined the dancing reality show during season 16.

