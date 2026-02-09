The Bold and the Beautiful may only have two of the Spencer heirs on screen right now, with Liam Spencer and Will Spencer, but fans surely miss Wyatt Spencer, Bill Spencer’s other son, who has been off-screen on the soap opera since 2024. The audience clearly wants Wyatt back again.

Darin Brooks, who played the role from 2013 to 2024, recently hinted at a potential return as Wyatt on the daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Darin Brooks’ Potential Return As Wyatt Spencer

During a conversation with TV Insider, Brooks confirmed that he is always willing to return to The Bold & The Beautiful. “The door is always open on my end. I went to see Brad a couple of months ago to see the new digs, the new studio,” he said, referring to Bradley Bell, executive producer and head writer of B&B. “They’re up in Sunset Las Palmas, which is amazing. They’re doing so well, and it’s a bigger studio and a lot more accommodations. … It’s really nice to see because then a show can really flourish.”

“I talked to Brad a little bit, and we don’t know what’s on the horizon yet, but I’m open to it,” he teased. A few days ago, Darin also told Michael Fairman TV, “I miss everybody. It’s a good crew over there, and you never know.”

Fans are hopeful that this means Wyatt’s return is in the works on the show. Darin also spoke about how grateful he is for the ten years he spent on the soap opera. “My 10 years there were phenomenal and ones I don’t take for granted.”

He revealed that those were some of the best times he had ever had. The 41-year-old added, “So many wonderful memories from being there, and just having the opportunities to be able to do that was amazing. … And the family there, the whole cast and crew, and everybody, I love them. I miss them.”

Additionally, Darin is also open to working on other soap operas if an offer comes his way. “I’d be open to anything right now. I’m at a place in my life where I want to start doing more and getting back into the swing of things,” he said, concluding that he is re-inspired and reinvigorated once again.

