The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Steffy revealing to Ridge that Taylor has feelings for Deacon, which made him instantly go over to her office and spot them together. On the other hand, Sheila remained blissfully unaware of Deacon and Taylor while they confessed their feelings.

From wedding bells and surprises to offers and ultimatums, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from this week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles residents.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, February 9, 2026

The first episode of the week features Ridge demanding that Deacon stay away from Taylor. How will they react to this, especially considering Ridge has mistreated Taylor most of his life? Sheila tries to surprise Deacon with a romantic gesture. Is this going to make things awkward for him now?

Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Steffy and Taylor throw Daphne a surprise bridal shower, complete with dancers. How much fun are the women about to have before Daphne ties the knot? Carter asks Ridge to be his best man. Is he going to agree, or will he have reservations about Carter tying the knot so soon after Hope?

Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Deke offers Dylan a job. What will it be, and will she accept it? When Will is shocked to find out the real reason Dylan moved out of his home; is he set to find out about Ivy? Carter surprises Daphne with an impromptu wedding. Is she going to be happy with the surprise, or will she be more shocked?

Thursday, February 12, 2026

Carter and Daphne are officially married. Is this the start of their new life together, or is there still more trouble on the horizon for the two lovebirds?

Friday, February 13, 2026

The final episode of the week features Ivy wasting no time telling Electra what she witnessed. How will Electra react to the revelations? Electra gives Will an ultimatum. Is this about Dylan? Will this cause big cracks between them? Carter and Daphne make love. What exactly do they have in store?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers (February 9 – February 13): Leo Opens Up To Marlena, EJ Receives A Special Gift While Holly Loses Her Cool

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News