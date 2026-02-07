The previous episode of General Hospital saw Michael confiding in Brook Lynn. On the other hand, Britt pushed back. Elizabeth tried to defuse a tense situation while Kristina and Jacinda spent some time catching up on everything that had happened. And then lastly, Dante remained insistent.

From advice and questions to shocks and discussions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around the residents of Port Charles.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, February 9, 2026

The first episode of the week’s General Hospital features Emma delivering bad news. What is it going to be? Could it be related to Anna? Jason is alarmed, but why and how will be his next move? Josslyn is taken aback. Is this about the WSB? Dante receives an offer. And then lastly, Brennan is left quite skeptical.

Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Carly makes Valentin an offer. How will he respond to it? When Danny gets creative, will his plan work out or eventually fail? Alexis tips off Jason. Is this about Britt or Michael? Tracy offers Cody a fresh perspective. Will this help him figure stuff out in his life? Lucy wants payback. Is this from Sidwell?

Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Sonny offers strategic advice. But to whom? Could it be Michael? Trina questions Josslyn. Has she found out something about her? Jason issues a warning, but will it work? Lucas gets a shock. Is this set to be about Marco or Carly? Charlotte gets food for thought. But from whom? Lulu or Danny?

Thursday, February 12, 2026

Maxie returns. How is this going to change things for Nathan? Will she find out what happened between him and Lulu? Portia delivers big news. Is this about her pregnancy? Brook Lynn counsels Gio. Could it be about Emma? Nathan seeks out Lulu. Meanwhile, Jordan and Curtis discuss their future.

Friday, February 13, 2026

The final episode of the week features Felicia and Spinelli making quite a big decision. Is this about Maxie and Nathan? Brook Lynn doesn’t hold back. Is this about Chase? Nathan shocks Britt while Lucas opens up to Elizabeth. To wrap it up, Michael plans a date for Jacinda. How will it fare?

