General Hospital has been successfully making the fans stay glued to their seats with all the drama, plotting, and soapy chaos on its menu. Recently, Willow finally confessed to Drew that she was the one who shot him. But this came at a time Drew could do nothing but listen in wide-eyed horror.

After being acquitted due to no evidence, Willow injected Drew with a drug that mimicked the effects of a stroke, thus making it impossible for him to move or speak. Katelyn MacMullen, who plays Willow, shared her thoughts about her character first shooting Drew, followed by the syringe stabbing.

General Hospital: Katelyn MacMullen On Willow Confessing That She Shot Drew

During a chat with Soap Opera Digest about General Hospital, the actress shared that Willow is not proud of what she has been doing, “but she’s felt like she’s kind of had no choice because she’s in survival mode.” This is because she feels she is not safe with Drew around and that nobody around her is safe as well.

“At first, I thought she was doing all of this to try to kill him. And I do think there’s a part of her that might have even wanted to be completely free of him, but now I think she probably just wants him to be incapacitated,” the soap star expressed about the motives Willow currently has on the show.

Katelyn MacMullen On Willow Framing Michael

She also shed light on Willow trying to frame her former husband, Michael, for the crimes she is committing. “He is her children’s father at the end of the day. I think it’s more than that from her perspective; she never believes that anything will ever happen to Michael legally,” Katelyn mused about it.

She stated that Michael is well-connected and is part of a family that will always protect him. “She is fairly confident that nothing is ever really going to happen to him. Even if the blame was directed at him for a little while, she knows that he would safely get out of it,” the 30-year-old pointed out.

She is also excited about whatever is next for Willow, be it her redemption or her going even crazier in her antics. Katelyn felt, “I’ve read about so many different storylines that people have had over the years,” and she is aware that anything is possible on a soap opera, especially in Port Charles.

