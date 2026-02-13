Prime Video has debuted the official teaser trailer and premiere date for its groundbreaking new series, Spider-Noir, starring Nicolas Cage in his first leading role on television. For a special, unique viewing experience, Spider-Noir will be available to watch in two ways: Authentic Black & White and True-Hue Full Color, so audiences can choose their preferred streaming option.

Spider-Noir: Premiere Date

The hotly anticipated series, Spider-Noir, will debut domestically on MGM+’s linear broadcast channel on May 25, then globally on Prime Video on May 27 as a binge release, in more than 240 countries and territories.

Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Noir To Be Based On A Marvel Comic

Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. Spider-Noir tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.

Spider-Noir: Cast Details

The full cast of Spider-Noir includes Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage, Emmy Award-winning actor Lamorne Morris (Fargo, New Girl), Li Jun Li (Sinners, Babylon), Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston, and Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin, Harry Potter). Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

More About Prime Video’s Spider-Noir

Spider-Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) directed and executive produced the first two episodes. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher, Shantaram) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series. During the development process, they worked with the Academy Award-winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which features Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce for their shingle Lord Miller, along with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal also serves as an executive producer via Pascal Pictures. Nicolas Cage and Pavlina Hatoupis also serve as executive producers.

Spider-Noir Official Teaser Trailer:

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless: Will Mariah’s Kidnapping Of Dominic Reignite Ugly Feud With Abby? Melissa Ordway Reacts

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News