Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire has become the center of online conversations after hanging out with 20-year-old influencer Mishka Silva at Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California. This has sparked widespread buzz about the nature of their relationship. The sighting has also drawn attention because of the 30-year age difference between the two.

Tobey Maguire Seen With Mishka Silva

During the Super Bowl LX weekend on February 8, 2026, Maguire, 50, was captured on camera sitting alongside Silva, who appeared relaxed and engaged in conversation with the actor in a VIP suite at Levi’s Stadium. After they were displayed on the Jumbotron, rumors sparked that the pair might be romantically linked. The age gap, with Silva born in 2005 and Maguire born in 1975, has been a major focus of the online discussions.

Photos show Silva smiling and at ease beside Maguire. Later, she shared Instagram stories from the Super Bowl weekend (though not explicitly with Maguire), which further fueled speculation.

It is uncertain if Maguire and Silva are dating. But they did seem to have a deep conversation during the game. Other celebrities present in the VIP area included Jessica Alba, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Dylan Sprouse, and Kevin Costner.

Who Is Mishka Silva?

Mishka Chantal Silva is an American social media influencer and model. She is known for her presence on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where she shares fashion, lifestyle, and beauty content. Born on April 8, 2005, she has built a following through her curated posts and brand collaborations.

According to multiple media reports, she has worked with notable fashion brands such as Guess, Steve Madden, Too Faced, and Smashbox. Her style-forward content also resonates particularly with Gen Z, helping her reach audiences across social media.

Spiderman came out in 2002. Mishka Silva was born in 2005. She wasn’t even BORN when the spiderman films came out. pic.twitter.com/w0qI26s6DH — Zoomer 🧢 (@zoomyzoomm) February 10, 2026

Silva’s visibility surged dramatically after her appearance alongside Maguire, making her a trending topic online and bringing new attention to her work as an influencer. As of now, Tobey Maguire and Mishka Silva have not publicly commented on their relationship status. While photos and moments from the Super Bowl provide a snapshot of them together, there is no official confirmation that they are romantically involved.

Tobey Maguire is best known for his iconic role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Sam Raimi’s film trilogy. Besides his acting career, his personal life has occasionally attracted public interest. Maguire was previously married to jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer. The couple married in 2007 and welcomed two children, daughter Ruby, born in 2006, and son Otis, born in 2009. The duo separated in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2020.

