The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Holly losing her cool. On the other hand, Brady opened up to Tate. Gwen and Julie traded icy barbs. Xander and Sarah shared quite a bittersweet moment together. And then lastly, Marlena, Maggie, and Julie reminisced about Valentine’s Days past.

From goodbyes and romance to boundaries and big struggles, fans have plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois, residents.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, February 16, 2026

The first episode of the week features Gwen instructing Xander. Are they about to reignite their fling? Brady proceeds with caution with Sarah. What is in store for them next? Leo and Dimitri work together. But will it work out? Philip bolsters Gabi’s spirits. And then there is EJ, who bonds with Susan.

Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Chad and the kids leave Salem. How emotional will this be? Up next, Steve and Kayla celebrate their anniversary. Jack and Jennifer wish Jeremy well. Is this goodbye for him as well? Stephanie and Alex enjoy their honeymoon night. Will they be able to romance, or will the stalker ruin things for them?

Wednesday, February 18, 2026

Theo and Jada pick up where they left off. But is there a future for them or not? Gabi takes care of Philip. Will she tell him the secret she has been hiding? Brady and Kristen set boundaries with Rachel. But will this even work out? Cat tries to jog EJ’s memory while Gwen and Xander connect.

Thursday, February 19, 2026

Sophia remains determined to ruin Holly’s life. How will the latter respond to this? Kristen and Gwen catch up. Brady and Sarah attempt to sneak in a kiss. Leo and Dimitri put a plan in motion. But is something going to stop their progress? Xander struggles with feelings for Sarah. What will he do?

Friday, February 20, 2026

The final episode of the week features Leo and Dimitri arriving in Alamainia and receiving a not-so-warm welcome. Ivan is anxious to tie up loose ends. Gabi and Jada feel positive about their respective romances. EJ questions Rita about Cat. And then lastly, Rafe delivers surprising news to Gabi.

