The month of February often brings quite the romantic drama on soap operas. The couples on the shows get the chance to spend some quality time together, go on dates, and express how strong their feelings are on Valentine’s Day every year. And with this year’s Valentine’s Day almost here, there’s a lot that The Young and the Restless fans are looking forward to.

With all the business drama, plotting, and power moves taking center stage on The Young and the Restless at the moment, it will be a refreshing change of pace and scenery on February 14. Here’s what fans of the daytime drama can expect in terms of romance on the special day of love.

The Young & The Restless: What To Expect From Couples On Valentine’s Day 2026

First up, there’s Billy and Sally, who have had a tumultuous last few months due to constant change in alliances, offers, and Billy’s obsession with taking control of Chancellor. He knows he has lied and taken decisions that can affect her future, which is why he is set to work overtime to impress Sally.

Is he going to plan a surprise for her? Is she going to call him out for doing this to pacify her? Will this effort be a band-aid on a gaping wound instead? Is there hope for the two in the long run, or will this drama between Cane, Victor, Billy, and Phyllis destroy their relationship?

Is this going to affect Sally’s place at Abbott Communications? Or will this continue to shake her trust in him? When it comes to choosing, is Billy going to make the right choice or eventually lose Sally?

On the other hand, Adam spends time with Chelsea. He has been quite busy of late as well. Adam’s father, Victor, is always plotting against his enemies, and this means the Newman family has to attend family meetings to understand the next move they need to make on Victor’s behalf. So is this Adam’s attempt to spend some time with Chelsea away from the whole corporate mess and drama? Will this pull their relationship out of the rut again, or will they continue their sparkless romance simply because of their son, Connor?

And then lastly, Noah goes the extra mile for Sienna. Their relationship is highly controversial, and no one seems to be in favor of it.

Their age gap and lack of chemistry have bothered fans. And the soap itself has made it clear that Noah’s family, including his mother and father, are not big fans of him continuing to pursue Sienna, especially since this was merely a fling that happened behind her husband Matt’s back.

